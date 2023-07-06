Shiba Inu Leader Shytoshi Kusama Holds Fingers Crossed For Elon Musk and Twitter: Details

The leader of Shiba Inu offers his support to Elon Musk and Community Notes on Twitter

The lead developer of Shiba Inu responded to a tweet posted by Twitter boss and DOGE advocate Elon Musk written in Japanese.

Musk commented on a tweet by the @CommunityNotes account. Community Notes is a project that intends to clarify potentially misleading tweets by adding context and more information to them on the social media giant.

The tweet Musk commented on stated that the Community Notes in Japan have been tested in Japan and now they are making Notes available from Japan to Twitter users around the world thanks to Japanese collaborators.

Musk thanked them in Japanese since the Community Notes’ tweet was written in this language as well.

What are the chances... — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) July 6, 2023

Shytoshi Kusama commented on Musk’s response, asking “what are the chances…?”. This could indicate that the leader of the prominent meme coin Shiba Inu and its rapidly expanding ecosystem is on the same page with Musk that only accurate and true information should be spread on Twitter.

Earlier today, Kusama released a blog post, the first one in a series of promised articles about SHIB’s Layer-2 network Shibarium and Worldpaper. In it, he outlines the new goals and principles of the future of the SHIB community and ecosystem and directly hinted when Shibarium may be launched later this year.

The initial goal of Shytoshi Kusama and the founder of SHIB Ryoshi was the creation of a self-governing and decentralized strong crypto community and ecosystem – Shiba Inu.