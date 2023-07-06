Shiba Inu Leader Shytoshi Kusama Holds Fingers Crossed For Elon Musk and Twitter: Details

Thu, 07/06/2023 - 15:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
The leader of Shiba Inu offers his support to Elon Musk and Community Notes on Twitter
Shiba Inu Leader Shytoshi Kusama Holds Fingers Crossed For Elon Musk and Twitter: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The lead developer of Shiba Inu responded to a tweet posted by Twitter boss and DOGE advocate Elon Musk written in Japanese.

Musk commented on a tweet by the @CommunityNotes account. Community Notes is a project that intends to clarify potentially misleading tweets by adding context and more information to them on the social media giant.

The tweet Musk commented on stated that the Community Notes in Japan have been tested in Japan and now they are making Notes available from Japan to Twitter users around the world thanks to Japanese collaborators.

Musk thanked them in Japanese since the Community Notes’ tweet was written in this language as well.

Shytoshi Kusama commented on Musk’s response, asking “what are the chances…?”. This could indicate that the leader of the prominent meme coin Shiba Inu and its rapidly expanding ecosystem is on the same page with Musk that only accurate and true information should be spread on Twitter.

Related
511 Billion SHIB Sold Over Past Week: Here's Mysterious Seller

Earlier today, Kusama released a blog post, the first one in a series of promised articles about SHIB’s Layer-2 network Shibarium and Worldpaper. In it, he outlines the new goals and principles of the future of the SHIB community and ecosystem and directly hinted when Shibarium may be launched later this year.

The initial goal of Shytoshi Kusama and the founder of SHIB Ryoshi was the creation of a self-governing and decentralized strong crypto community and ecosystem – Shiba Inu.

#Elon Musk #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Maker (MKR) Almost Doubled in 30 Days: Reasons
07/06/2023 - 15:35
Maker (MKR) Almost Doubled in 30 Days: Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Litecoin (LTC) up 18%, Here Is Obvious Trigger
07/06/2023 - 15:20
Litecoin (LTC) up 18%, Here Is Obvious Trigger
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Taylor Swift's $100 Million FTX "Trouble" Exposed
07/06/2023 - 15:16
Taylor Swift's $100 Million FTX "Trouble" Exposed
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya