    Bitcoin as 'Everyday Money': Jack Dorsey Issues BTC Vision Reminder

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 15/08/2025 - 14:42
    Block Founder Jack Dorsey committed to Bitcoin use in payments
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Block CEO and Bitcoin evangelist Jack Dorsey has restated his long-standing view that BTC should fulfill its original vision. That is, for the flagship asset to be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) electronic cash system as envisioned in Satoshi Nakamoto’s whitepaper.

    Jack Dorsey pushes for peer-to-peer Bitcoin adoption

    In a post on X, Dorsey emphasized that the ultimate goal for Bitcoin is for daily transactions, not just speculative trading. "We want Bitcoin to become p2p electronic cash and everyday money, as it was designed to be," Dorsey wrote.

    He is reaffirming that Bitcoin ought to be used for daily transactions and buying everyday items such as coffee, paying rent and sending money to friends.

    Notably, Dorsey was reacting to another X post by Entropy Capital about how Block has built a full-stack Bitcoin ecosystem. Block’s system makes the use of BTC practical for everyday use.

    Some of the systems include Square, which allows merchants to accept Bitcoin payments in their shops and online platforms. 

    Cash App is a compatible wallet that enables fast and cheap transactions. Some others are Bitkey, a self-custody hardware wallet that supports offline storage of Bitcoin securely, and Proto, a BTC mining infrastructure.

    The overall message from Jack Dorsey is that Bitcoin will one day become part of everyday transactions, and Block is already positioning itself to ensure it happens.

    Michael Saylor applauds Bitcoin’s recognition

    Bitcoin has continued to gain traction in the broader financial space. Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary, has indicated that the U.S. remains committed to finding pathways to accumulating more BTC as the country seeks to increase its holdings.

    Meanwhile, another Bitcoin evangelist, Michael Saylor, the cofounder and executive chairman of Strategy, has expressed excitement over the recognition of the asset by Bessent.

    As of press time, the Bitcoin price was trading at $118,473.47, representing a 0.48% decline in the last 24 hours. The asset had previously hit an intraday peak of $119,399.29 before slipping due to market volatility.

    #Bitcoin
