Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 15/08/2025 - 14:32
    Can traders expect decline from XRP to $3 area soon?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for August 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are seizing the initiative at the end of the week as the prices of most of the coins are turning back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has increased by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $3.0722 and the resistance of $3.1427. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is within yesterday's bar. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 16:03
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the breakout of the vital $3 zone happens, traders may witness a test of the $2.90 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $3-$3.30 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $3.111 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 14:20
    Shiba Inu Decouples From Ethereum in Rare Move, Dogecoin on Track
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Aug 15, 2025 - 13:44
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 15
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for August 15
    Shiba Inu Decouples From Ethereum in Rare Move, Dogecoin on Track
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 15
    Show all