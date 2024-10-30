Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Drops Jaw-Dropping 33,774,726% SHIB Growth Fact

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi challenges Bitcoin with 33,774,726% SHIB growth stat
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 10:34
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Drops Jaw-Dropping 33,774,726% SHIB Growth Fact
    In a recent post, Shiba Inu's key representative, known as Shytoshi Kusama on social media, highlighted Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a standout asset within the crypto sphere, unveiling an impressive lifetime-to-date return of 33,774,726%. This was made in response to a widely shared infographic that says Bitcoin is the best-performing asset of the past decade with a 569,722% return. 

    Shytoshi's comparison challenges the chart's narrative, asserting that SHIB has grown at an exceptional rate, far exceeding even the major cryptocurrency and popular stocks.

    The post by Shytoshi did not just show how much SHIB has grown but also compared it to other top digital assets. Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a 202,583% return, Solana (SOL) had a 35,715% increase and Binance Coin (BNB) achieved amazing 1,521,482% growth. 

    This breakdown shows that Shytoshi thinks SHIB, along with other top-performing assets, is worth paying attention to in the investment landscape. Shiba Inu may not be the sector's first or most well-known token, but it is the 12th largest asset by market capitalization, currently valued at around $11 billion, mostly due to the strength and activity of its community.

    How big is SHIB?

    This is just another example of the ongoing debate over SHIB's place in the financial ecosystem, particularly against traditional stocks and established companies like Tesla, Amazon and Apple, which were also included in the initial comparison.

    Shytoshi gave us a sneak peek into the future of SHIB's ecosystem, pointing out that there is still a lot of work to be done to get it the recognition it deserves. He also mentioned some new products that are coming out soon, which is great news for the token.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Memecoin News
