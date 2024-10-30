Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Falls 99% in Activity in 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees epic 99% crash in key Shibarium metric
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 7:37
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Falls 99% in Activity in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Unusual, even anomalous, activity continues on the Shibarium blockchain, as the layer-2 rollup solution, developed by enthusiasts of popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB), saw another day of wild spikes in its metrics. 

    Advertisement

    The latest episode of it occurred yesterday, when the volume of active transactions on the network dropped 99% in the past 24 hours, from 699,688 to 6,540, according to Shibariumscan. What is more remarkable, however, is that on Saturday, this metric exceeded 4.67 million transactions. 

    Related
    39 Million SHIB in 24 Hours? Yet Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 10%
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 14:32
    39 Million SHIB in 24 Hours? Yet Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 10%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Over? Solana (SOL) RSI Paints Problematic Pattern, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Resistance: $84,000
    Bitcoin Dominance Hits 60% as BTC Price Hits $73K
    $223 Million Worth of Shorts Annihilated as Bitcoin Eyes New ATH

    U.Today, however, questioned the validity of the data over the weekend, when the number of active accounts did not exceed 6,000 amid multimillion-dollar transactions within the Shibarium chain. Yesterday, it dropped to 927. At the same time, the average amount of BONE spent on gas fees per transaction has increased by 2,000% over the past day or so. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Shibariumscan

    Anomaly or malfunction?

    What can cause such spikes? There are several reasons. The first is that the data from the Shibariumscan explorer itself, which is based on Blockscout, is "shaky." This variant is always possible when we are dealing with a counterparty. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Golden Cross: Here's Price Comeback Scenario
    Sun, 10/27/2024 - 13:21
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Golden Cross: Here's Price Comeback Scenario
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Another reason could be a problem with Shibarium itself. It is still not well known or clear what is hidden in the Shiba Inu network and what the real scope of activity on it is. Currently, the total value of the locked blockchain is estimated at $6.23 million, according to DefiLlama.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 5:43
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 30, 2024 - 0:01
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Over? Solana (SOL) RSI Paints Problematic Pattern, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Resistance: $84,000
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    KRNL Labs raises $1.7m pre-seed to build the Largest Open Software Library in Web3
    Xandeum Confirms XAND Token Launch and xandSOL LST for October 29
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Falls 99% in Activity in 24 Hours
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Over? Solana (SOL) RSI Paints Problematic Pattern, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Resistance: $84,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD