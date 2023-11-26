Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weekly Burn Drops to Lowest in Months, Hype Fading?

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu burn rate plunge might highlight new focus for SHIB community
Sun, 11/26/2023 - 13:46
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weekly Burn Drops to Lowest in Months, Hype Fading?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's weekly burn rate has reached a new low in months. According to Shibburn X, 49,691,122 SHIB tokens were burned in 26 transactions over the last seven days. This amounted to a meager $417.41, with the weekly burn rate falling as low as 83%.

Advertisement

In the last 24 hours, almost zero dollars worth of SHIB was burned. According to Shibburn, 52,892 SHIB tokens were burned in four transactions in the last 24 hours. This equated to only $0.44, with the daily burn rate plunging by 99.21%.

The exact reason for the plunge in the burn rate remains unknown and may not necessarily indicate that the SHIB burning hype is waning.

In the past week, indications of all being not well between "Shibburn," which tracks SHIB burns, and the Shiba Inu team emerged. However, it remains unknown whether this has an impact on the drop in SHIB burns.

Token burns have been a hotly discussed topic for the Shiba Inu community, which wants SHIB burning to run into trillions of tokens.

Related
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 535% With Quarter Billion SHIB Burned

Such discussions now seem to be fading, overtaken by the recent developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, such as the newly launched SHIB magazine and Shibarium Layer 2.

More talks seem now to focus on expanding use cases for Shiba Inu and the Shibarium ecosystem, with hopes that a boost in utility might drive the SHIB token price.

Because the total circulating quantity of SHIB is massive (589.35 trillion SHIB), big burn numbers can quickly create an illusion that may or may not affect the price.

In this light, the SHIB community appears to be focusing on the role of demand in determining SHIB's price rather than just on token burning.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.30% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008358.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Blast L2 TVL Over $500 Million, Team Addresses Centralization Criticism
2023/11/26 13:45
Blast L2 TVL Over $500 Million, Team Addresses Centralization Criticism
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano Founder Praises ADA Research-Based Approach: Details
2023/11/26 13:45
Cardano Founder Praises ADA Research-Based Approach: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Epic Securities Controversy
2023/11/26 13:45
Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Epic Securities Controversy
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD