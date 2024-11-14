    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for More Growth, Will Fantastic Cardano (ADA) Growth Continue? XRP Loses 13% in One Go: What's Next?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market could be ready for another leg up as things are getting more heated
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 0:01
    
    Given that its price recently hit the $0.00003 mark, Shiba Inu has been showing encouraging growth potential. As the market expects more gains, this increase demonstrates the SHIB community's renewed interest and momentum. But the excitement was tempered by strong selling pressure, which caused a precipitous price reversal that has momentarily stopped the upward trend.

    Given how quickly SHIB has risen in recent weeks, the pullback is not surprising. Investors now keep a close eye out for strong support levels to stabilize the price after this surge of sellers caused a notable dip. The $0.000021 region currently stands out as a crucial support level, assisting in reducing selling pressure and providing a foundation for SHIB's possible recovery. 

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 50-day moving average is in close alignment with this level, which may strengthen its position as a support level. Above this support level, the asset must remain stable in order for SHIB to keep growing. A persistent hold at or above $0.000021 would suggest that buyers are prepared to intervene, offering a strong basis for a future rally. However, if this region is not maintained, investors may start to lose faith in the near-term recovery, which could result in further declines.

    
    Investors are obviously still cautious but hopeful, as evidenced by the SHIB market's waves of profit-taking and bursts of optimism. Should SHIB be able to hold onto its support levels and resume its upward trajectory, it might once more approach the $0.00003 resistance, and if buyer interest is still high, it might even push toward new local highs. As they will dictate SHIB's course in the days ahead, all eyes are currently on the critical support levels.

    Will ADA make it? 

    Cardano has experienced remarkable growth in recent times, with a notable price spike followed by a steep correction. Many investors were expecting a steady upward trajectory and were surprised by this significant 20% decline. The adjustment raises concerns about whether ADA's growth can continue or if a retracement to earlier lows is imminent because it implies that the bullish momentum may be running into resistance. This recent decline may suggest that the short-term over-extension of ADA's rally triggered a wave of profit-taking.

    The price has significantly dropped from its most recent peak, currently hovering around $0.53. Concerns have been raised because this movement brings ADA closer to the crucial support level of $0.42, which may be crucial for stability. Cardano might experience more selling pressure and the price might drop even lower toward its prior lows if it is unable to hold above this support level. It is possible for the asset to regain momentum and resume its upward trajectory if ADA recovers from the current levels and maintains above $0.50.

    This would pave the way for a possible rally continuation and be a powerful indication that buyers are still committed. Mixed signals are displayed by the daily chart's moving averages. Longer-term indicators point to possible resistance, indicating that Cardano may still encounter some difficulties maintaining its upward momentum - even though shorter-term moving averages are still in an optimistic position. 

    Investors should keep a careful eye on the $0.42 support level and see if ADA can recover strength above $0.53 in the days ahead. Cardano might stabilize and possibly attract more attention if it is able to maintain its position above these crucial points. 

    XRP raises concerns 

    Concerns regarding the continuation of XRP's upward trend have been raised by the recent steep 13% decline. Many investors are wondering if this has been a brief setback or the start of a bigger reversal because of the size of the decline. XRPs once-strong momentum has been weakened by the current price correction, raising doubts about its short-term prospects. 

    After a recent decline, XRP fell to the $0.65 region from the $0.74 mark, which it had not reached since the beginning of the year. Following XRP's sharp rise in profit-taking combined with general market conditions that might have heightened selling pressure caused this reversal. It is imperative that traders keep a close eye on key support levels because the abrupt change in direction suggests that XRP's upward trend may encounter resistance in the future. 

    XRP is currently hovering around the $0.65 mark. Although this zone might serve as short-term support, XRP might test additional support close to the $0.58 level if selling pressure increases. The price of XRP may drop further if it breaks below this level, possibly testing support at $0.55 where it was stable during earlier corrections. It will be crucial to keep an eye on these levels because they may indicate whether XRP can recover its footing or if the current correction will get worse.

    For a potential recovery, XRP would need to reclaim the $0.70 mark and maintain its position above it to rebuild bullish momentum. Reaching this level would indicate that buyers are intervening to support the price of XRP, potentially opening the door for a second attempt to break through the resistance level of $0.74.

