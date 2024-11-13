    Crucial Shibarium Update Launches as SHIB Gains Spotlight

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shibarium scores key update with major milestone reached
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 14:15
    Crucial Shibarium Update Launches as SHIB Gains Spotlight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu layer 2 Shibarium has just received a crucial update. Shiba Inu team member Lucie shared on X the details of this latest Shibarium update, announcing that the Shibarium Token Asset Repository is now live.

    The new Shibarium token repository supports tokens on Ethereum, Sepolia, Shibarium and Puppynet networks and is structured to help manage token images and data across multiple networks within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    This means token owners on these networks can add images and information about their tokens to increase visibility. Each network has its folder for token images and data, making it easy to locate and update token information.

    Advertisement

    In another stunning milestone, Shibarium has crossed 500 million in transactions, spurring excitement in the Shiba Inu community.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CZ and Vitalik Buterin’s Unscheduled Meeting Excites Crypto Community
    XRP Makes First Step Toward Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means
    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet

    Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya reacts to the latest milestone of Shibarium crossing half a billion transaction milestone: "Shibarium just fetched 500 million transactions—proof of pack is unstoppable. Here’s to more tail-wagging milestones ahead."

    Related
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of 6 Million Blocks: Details
    Sat, 07/27/2024 - 16:19
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of 6 Million Blocks: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Currently, Shibarium has processed total transactions of 503,898,749 with total blocks of 7,861,565 with wallet addresses of 1,889,664, according to Shibariumscan data. Daily transactions in the last 24 hours totaled 4.7 million.

    Shiba Inu gains spotlight

    Shiba Inu took the spotlight in the crypto market at the the start of the week as dog-themed meme coins led gains outside of majors, recording massive jumps.

    Shiba Inu, for instance, rallied as much as 50% in Sunday's trading session, surging from lows of $0.000020 to $0.000028 and thus producing a massive daily green candlestick.

    Related
    Shiba Inu to Erase Zero? SHIB Hits Critical Level Amid 70% Rise
    Sun, 11/10/2024 - 15:37
    Shiba Inu to Erase Zero? SHIB Hits Critical Level Amid 70% Rise
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Amid the rally, Shiba Inu exceeded $3 billion in trading volume and reentered the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

    Following three days of increases, SHIB reached a high of $0.0000304 on Tuesday, a level not seen since April before falling. This comes as the cryptocurrency market pauses its rocket rally that began a week ago, with Bitcoin also falling after reaching all-time highs of $90,100.

    At the time of writing, SHIB has fallen 8% in the previous 24 hours to $0.00002423, with a trading volume of $2.98 billion and ranking as the 11th largest cryptocurrency. However, it is still 27% higher weekly.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 14:02
    Ethereum (ETH) Has Never Outperformed XRP Since 2021: Here's Why
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 13:36
    Binance Unleashes Free Trading for XRP, DOGE, ADA in Japan
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Investment Giant VanEck Launches SUI-based Financial Product
    Guru4Invest Sees Significant Increase in Client Base Through Personalized Services and Security
    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Shibarium Update Launches as SHIB Gains Spotlight
    Ethereum (ETH) Has Never Outperformed XRP Since 2021: Here's Why
    Binance Unleashes Free Trading for XRP, DOGE, ADA in Japan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD