    Bitcoin Trading at 40% Discount per This BTC Indicator: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 12:14
    Bitcoin currently trading above $94,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, could be significantly undervalued, according to Charles Edwards, analyst and founder of Capriole Investments.

    In a recent tweet, Edwards noted that Bitcoin Energy Value is at $130,000, sharing alongside his tweet a Bitcoin (BTC/USD 1 day) chart superimposed with the Bitcoin energy value. This figure places Bitcoin at a massive 40% discount from its current market price of over $94,000.

    The Bitcoin Energy Value, a valuation model developed by Edwards, estimates the intrinsic value of Bitcoin as priced by raw joules of electricity entering the mining network.

    The observation comes one year after Bitcoin’s fourth halving, a historical event known to tighten supply and frequently precede major bull runs, with Edwards noting that Bitcoin is trading at a whopping 40% discount to its intrinsic value.

    Bitcoin has climbed back above $94,000 in a broad relief rally, with the market regaining key levels. In Bitcoin’s case, it has breached its daily SMA 50 and 200 at $84,501 and $88,857, which had constricted its price since early February.

    Bitcoin rebounds

    After weeks of lackluster activity and lower liquidity conditions, the market has finally responded positively to a broader macro catalyst, with both equities and cryptocurrencies rallying higher.

    Taken from April 19, Bitcoin has marked six consecutive days in green. Tuesday's surge was the largest when Bitcoin rose from $87,077 to $93,952. In the following sessions, Bitcoin surpassed $94,000, around where it currently trades.

    At press time, Bitcoin was up 1.88% in the last 24 hours to $94,266, having previously reached $94,499, its highest level since March 3, and up 11% weekly.

    During Bitcoin's recent rally to $94,000, the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a whopping $1.54 billion in net inflows in a single day, one of the largest daily inflows since their launch. This surge gives a strong signal that Bitcoin demand might be beginning to recover.

    #Bitcoin
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

