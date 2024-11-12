XRP Price Prediction for November 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There are no reversal signals on the market so far, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP keeps rising, going up by 6.6% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is growing after a false breakout of the local support of $0.5984. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may lead to resistance, followed by its breakout.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.6342. If the daily bar closes near it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.66 zone soon. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP remains in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $0.4226 and the resistance of $0.7430. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.6143 at press time.