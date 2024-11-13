    Ethereum (ETH) Has Never Outperformed XRP Since 2021: Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Despite Ethereum's explosive growth, it never reached XRP's success
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 14:02
    Ethereum (ETH) Has Never Outperformed XRP Since 2021: Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Two of the most well-known brands in the cryptocurrency space, Ethereum and XRP, have had different market experiences and have each shown distinctive performance patterns since their launch. When examining historical context and price performance of Ethereum since 2021, the second-larget asset on the market has not outperformed XRP - despite its recent significant growth and outperformance in many areas. 

    Ethereum was much less expensive when it first launched than it is now. ETH is currently trading at about $3,200 after a notable recent surge. Conversely, XRP, which has previously experienced market stagnation and regulatory obstacles, is currently trading at about $0.66. Despite this price discrepancy, XRP has experienced significant community support and its own spectacular market surges - particularly in its early years. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The accompanying charts demonstrate Ethereum's steady upward trend over the past few months, surpassing significant moving averages and displaying robust support between the $2,700 and $2,800 levels. Although Ethereum's recent surge has increased investor interest, it has also sparked concerns about the cryptocurrency's long-term viability at these high levels. More volatility has been displayed by XRP, which has recently experienced both rapid corrections and upward momentum.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CZ and Vitalik Buterin’s Unscheduled Meeting Excites Crypto Community
    XRP Makes First Step Toward Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means
    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Rare Golden Cross, But Crazy Unexpected Twist Emerges
    Wed, 11/13/2024 - 09:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Rare Golden Cross, But Crazy Unexpected Twist Emerges
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    The asset's chart shows resistance levels at $0.74 that XRP recently tested but was unable to maintain because of heightened selling pressure. Although there is still a lot of pressure on XRP's price, possibly as a result of continuous regulatory issues, the community is still optimistic. Technically speaking, Ethereum has grown more steadily and sustainably due to its growing acceptance and use in smart contracts and decentralized finance.

    However, XRP is more vulnerable to abrupt swings brought on by speculative trading and legal developments. XRP has persevered in a specialized community, demonstrating tenacity in the face of challenges, while Ethereum has ultimately attained wider utility and network value. While ETH has experienced price growth, XRP has also experienced notable performance spikes, highlighting the distinct yet significant paths each asset has taken in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

    #XRP #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 13:36
    Binance Unleashes Free Trading for XRP, DOGE, ADA in Japan
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 13:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Slumps, But There's a Catch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Investment Giant VanEck Launches SUI-based Financial Product
    Guru4Invest Sees Significant Increase in Client Base Through Personalized Services and Security
    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Has Never Outperformed XRP Since 2021: Here's Why
    Binance Unleashes Free Trading for XRP, DOGE, ADA in Japan
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Slumps, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD