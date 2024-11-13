    Binance Unleashes Free Trading for XRP, DOGE, ADA in Japan

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    World's largest exchange gives major boost to XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano in Japan with new initiative
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 13:36
    Binance Unleashes Free Trading for XRP, DOGE, ADA in Japan
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance just announced a new zero-fee spot trading promotion for XRPDogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) trading pairs with the Japanese yen (JPY). This is great news for users in Japan's cryptocurrency market. The promotion is only for the ADA/JPY, DOGE/JPY and XRP/JPY pairs and runs from Nov. 15 to Nov. 27, 2024. It offers fee-free trades for new and existing users on Binance Japan's platform.

    Related
    XRP All Over the Place: Highest Level on Binance
    Wed, 11/13/2024 - 08:28
    XRP All Over the Place: Highest Level on Binance
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This special offer is designed to get more trading going, making the most of the power of the DOGE, XRP and Cardano communities on the Japanese exchange.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CZ and Vitalik Buterin’s Unscheduled Meeting Excites Crypto Community
    XRP Makes First Step Toward Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means
    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet

    On the other hand, zero-fee trading for these specific cryptocurrencies could help them rank higher, grow in adoption and add weight to their market presence. On the other hand, Binance Japan is looking to attract more trading activity from investors interested in digital assets paired with the Japanese yen.

    Advertisement

    Crypto regulation in Japan

    This promotion comes at the same time as Japan is making some changes to its rules about digital assets. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) in Japan is planning to review its regulatory framework, with several proposals to lower taxes on crypto gains and allow the launch of domestic funds investing in digital assets.

    The new rules could cut the tax on cryptocurrency gains from the current rate of up to 55% to 20%. This would make crypto more tax-friendly, like stocks and other assets in Japan.

    Related
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    Wed, 11/13/2024 - 05:15
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Praises Ripple CEO Garlinghouse
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    It is also possible that the ban on exchange-traded funds containing crypto will be lifted. This could definitely encourage more institutional investment, especially if the ban on Bitcoin ETFs is lifted.

    #Cardano News #XRP News #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 13:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Slumps, But There's a Catch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 12:35
    525 Million DOGE in 20 Hours – What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Guru4Invest Sees Significant Increase in Client Base Through Personalized Services and Security
    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Unleashes Free Trading for XRP, DOGE, ADA in Japan
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Slumps, But There's a Catch
    525 Million DOGE in 20 Hours – What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD