Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Looms on Horizon, XRP Recovery Possible: Here's How, Can Ethereum (ETH) Come Back to $3,000?

As its price continues to struggle due to waning momentum, Shiba Inu is on the verge of a significant bearish signal. The asset has been steadily declining in value for a few weeks, and a death cross is about to form, which could signal a more serious decline. When the 50 EMA moves below the 200 EMA, it is known as a death cross and indicates a move into bearish territory.

As SHIB is currently trading well below both its 50 and 100 EMAs ($0.0000204 and $0.0000211), it appears that the bullish momentum has waned considerably. In the event that the 200 EMA ($0.0000181) breaks, SHIB may go into a protracted downward trend. SHIB is currently trading at about $0.000015, a more than 50% decrease from its December highs around $0.000035.

Lower highs and lows, a traditional indication of bearish control, have defined the downtrend. A brief rebound occurred around $0.000015, but unless buying pressure increases, the overall structure still favors further downside. One crucial support area is still the 200 EMA. If SHIB is unable to maintain its position above $0.000015, there may be a decline toward $0.000012 or even $0.000010.

A break above $0.000018, on the other hand, might indicate a brief recovery; however, any gains are probably going to be capped by resistance at $0.000020. SHIB may be subject to additional selling pressure unless bulls intervene quickly, as the death cross formation is a glaring warning sign.

XRP's recovery is still possible

Recent price action for XRP indicates that a recovery may be imminent, but the asset is presently engaged in a crucial conflict between the 50 and 100 EMA, two significant moving averages. The current situation is uncertain because historical trends show that assets that struggle between these levels frequently break downward, even though a rebound is not impossible.

Because XRP is oscillating between the 50 EMA ($2.62) and 100 EMA ($2.17), traders are awaiting a clear move. In the event that XRP breaks above the 50 EMA, a recovery toward $2.74 and ultimately $3.00 may be initiated. However, based on past trading activity, there is a good chance that the price will drop toward $1.63. The next significant support is $2.17.

If sellers take control, XRP may decline further because the 100 EMA is not typically regarded as a strong support level. However, the momentum required to move the asset back into a bullish structure might be provided by a successful test of the 50 EMA. A positive indication that buyers are intervening is a spike in trading volume. But as of right now, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still trading at 37.81, indicating weak buying momentum. XRP needs to break and stay above the 50 EMA, confirming a reversal toward $3.00, in order to fully recover.

A decline to $1.63 is probable if it fails and drops below the 100 EMA. The short-term trajectory of XRP will be determined by a clear breakout, so traders should keep an eye out for volume spikes and price movement around the 100 EMA.

Ethereum might bounce back

After a sharp decline, Ethereum is making an effort to bounce back, but it will not be simple to get back to $3,000. Although the asset is currently trading at about $2,760 and appears to be stabilizing, it still faces a significant obstacle at the 200 EMA, a crucial resistance level that has proven challenging to overcome in the past. The most direct barrier for ETH is the 200 EMA, or about $3,117.

In the past it has taken significant bullish momentum to break above this level, and the market is currently still battling uncertainty. Before a significant recovery can occur, Ethereum needs to overcome this resistance with persistent buying pressure and high volume.

Bullish breakout: In the upcoming weeks, momentum may drive ETH toward $3,300-$3,500 if it can overcome the 200 EMA and stay above $3,100.

Trading in the range: If ETH is unable to break $3,000, it might settle between $2,600 and $3,000 before trying again.

Additional decline: A steeper correction with a downside target close to $2,400 may result if Ethereum loses momentum and falls below $2,600. The direction of Ethereum's future is determined by market sentiment and volume, but a significant breakout above the 200 EMA is necessary to regain $3,000 — a difficult but doable task.