Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    19,037 ETH Exits Coinbase to Brand New ETH Wallet, What's Going On?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 16:18
    Advertisement
    19,037 ETH Exits Coinbase to Brand New ETH Wallet, What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a major move that has gained the attention of the crypto community, 19,037 ETH (worth over $53 million at current prices) has recently exited major crypto exchange Coinbase to a brand new Ethereum wallet.

    Advertisement

    According to the blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, "19,037 ETH worth $53,538,431 transferred from Coinbase to an unknown new wallet."

    Bearing in mind that withdrawals from exchanges might reveal buying while deposits refer to selling, a whale or large holder might be accumulating ETH. The receiving wallet being entirely new adds further speculation that a new crypto whale may be entering the market.

    Advertisement

    Related
    74.7% of Ethereum Holders in It for Long Term, Report Finds
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 14:57
    74.7% of Ethereum Holders in It for Long Term, Report Finds
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Founder Predicts Crypto Bull Market After $710 Billion Liquidations
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?

    The appearance of a potential new whale is not an isolated incident. Over the past few months, Ethereum has seen increased institutional interest, with hedge funds and large investors accumulating ETH.

    Other scenarios might be likely. The move might be a reshuffling of funds by Coinbase itself; it is also possible that a crypto whale might be moving off their assets to cold storage to seek more control and protection.

    Ethereum price action

    The second-largest coin fell slightly as the cryptocurrency markets saw profit-taking on Wednesday. At writing time, ETH had fallen 1.44% in the previous 24 hours to $2788, albeit higher than Monday's lows of $2150.

    Related
    Ethereum Skyrockets to 8-Month High as Price Targets $4,000 Comeback
    Sat, 12/14/2024 - 14:35
    Ethereum Skyrockets to 8-Month High as Price Targets $4,000 Comeback
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ethereum fell as much as 27% to $2,135 on Monday, its worst intraday drop since May 2021, resulting in liquidations of more than $600 million in perpetual futures markets. The unraveling of leveraged bets on Ethereum made ETH one of the hardest-hit cryptocurrencies in the broader market sell-off, which saw over $2.2 billion in crypto assets liquidated in 24 hours.

    As market uncertainty persists, crypto analyst Ali noted that the most important support level for Ethereum is between $2,238 and $2,614, where 12.18 million wallets acquired 63.07 million ETH.

    #Ethereum

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 16:13
    Cardano Founder Predicts Crypto Bull Market After $710 Billion Liquidations
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 16:04
    XRP Hits Ultra Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin, 6.51 Trillion SHIB Anomaly Stuns Shiba Inu, Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    January Crypto Surge: New Listings on SimpleSwap
    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    19,037 ETH Exits Coinbase to Brand New ETH Wallet, What's Going On?
    Cardano Founder Predicts Crypto Bull Market After $710 Billion Liquidations
    XRP Hits Ultra Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin, 6.51 Trillion SHIB Anomaly Stuns Shiba Inu, Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD