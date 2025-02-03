Advertisement
    ETH/BTC Targets Five-Year Lows

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Today, one Bitcoin was equal to 42 Ethers
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 12:41
    ETH/BTC Targets Five-Year Lows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, has not been cheaper in a pair with Bitcoin (BTC) in almost five years. It dropped close to the levels it was at when Bitcoin (BTC) was trading below $10,000. At the same time, the Ethereum (ETH) community remains enthusiastic about its potential despite much criticism.

    ETH/BTC loses 19% in no time, hits April 2020 lows

    ETH/BTC, the price of Ethereum (ETH) in a pair with Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, hit unbelievably low levels today, Feb. 3, 2025. As the cryptocurrency segment collapses, ETH/BTC dropped to 0.02389, which is equal to 41,86 Ethers per 1 Bitcoin (BTC).

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The most painful dip happened at about 5:00 a.m. (UTC): ETH/BTC slipped from 0.029 to 0.02389 in less than 15 minutes. Today's ETH/BTC dip is the lowest since April 2020. 

    It means that this crucial indicator was at today's levels when BTC block rewards were 12.5 Bitcoins per block, Terra and FTX had not celebrated their first anniversaries and Bitcoin (BTC) was recovering from Black Friday 2020, struggling to hold between $6,000 and $8,000.

    ETH/BTC is down by 50% in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance jumped over 63%, its highest since Q4, 2021.

    Today, amid a devastating cryptocurrency collapse, the Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped to $92,000 while Ethereum (ETH) touched $2,450. Aggregated cryptocurrency capitalization has seen $230 billion wiped out in the last 24 hours.

    This is one of the most painful crypto plunges in history.

    $2.32 billion: Liquidation tsunami accelerates

    The cryptocurrency markets dumped due to the market's panic triggered by potential new restrictions in trading between the U.S., Canada, China and Mexico.

    In the last 24 hours, almost 750,000 traders were liquidated on crypto derivatives exchanges, CoinGlass data says. In total, they lost over $2,320,000,000 in equivalent, with $38.78 million BTCUSDT long on HTX being the largest liquidation.

    The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index dropped to 44/100, its worst since October 2024. In just seven days, crypto sentiment switched from "Extreme Greed" to "Fear."

    By press time, some major assets have slightly recovered: Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $95,400, while Solana (SOL) is back above $200. Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are still in deep red.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

