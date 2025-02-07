XRP Price Prediction for February 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins remain in the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 1% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's drop, the rate of XRP is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the resistance of $2.433 happens, the upward move may continue to the $2.50 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

Thus, the volume has dropped, which means that ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the support of $1.9669. If the bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a local bounce back to the $2.50-$2.70 range.

XRP is trading at $2.4067 at press time.