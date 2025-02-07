Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for February 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 13:49
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins remain in the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has fallen by 1% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's drop, the rate of XRP is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the resistance of $2.433 happens, the upward move may continue to the $2.50 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. 

    Thus, the volume has dropped, which means that ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the support of $1.9669. If the bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a local bounce back to the $2.50-$2.70 range.

    XRP is trading at $2.4067 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

