    XRP 26% Price Drop: 3 Price Scenarios to Watch

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 10:43
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After four days of losses, XRP has retreated to a crucial resistance-turned-support level at $2.17. Even though the downward trend has persisted, there are indications that it might be abating, indicating that a big change in the mood of the market may be imminent. XRP is not in a bad place overall, even with the recent drop.

    Over the past several months, the asset has maintained a robust upward trend, and the current retracement seems to be a normal correction rather than a total collapse. With the price action now at a significant resistance level, traders are keeping a close eye on XRP to see what it will do next. The three most likely scenarios are listed below. A bounce from the $2.17 support level, which would start a recovery rally, is one possible scenario. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP may return to $2.60-$2.73 range where the 50 EMA is currently located if this scenario materializes. In addition to confirming strength, a successful retaking of this level could pave the way for a subsequent attempt to break above $3.00 in the upcoming weeks. If buyers enter the market but do not move quickly, XRP might stall in its current range. Future movement may begin with a sideways consolidation period between $2.17 and $2.40.

    The market would be able to level off and accumulate sufficient volume for a possible breakout in either direction as a result. In the worst-case scenario, XRP would completely lose the $2.17 level, which could push it down to the historically high support level of $1.63. Although it is not the best option for bulls, this would probably be the last line of defense before buyers intervene forcefully to stop a more severe decline. 

    Despite the fact that XRP has been struggling lately, the downtrend is slowing, which may be a good thing. Upcoming trading sessions are critical because the current resistance test will influence whether XRP recovers, consolidates or heads lower.

    #XRP

