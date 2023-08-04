Shytoshi Kusama Slams Coinbase for Copycatting 'Summer of Shibarium'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous leader of the Shiba Inu team, has responded to a recent tweet by Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of the Coinbase exchange. Armstrong presented the "Onchain Summer" campaign for Coinbase customers.

Shytoshi Kusama tweeted that this is a copycat, basically accusing Coinbase of plagiarism.

"Onchain Summer" v. "Summer of Shibarium"

According to the post, Onchain Summer begins on Aug. 8 to celebrate the launch of the Base mainnet, the Layer 2 blockchain built by Coinbase for Ethereum. This will be a "multi-week festival of onchain art, music, gambling" and other things.

Base will offer developers an opportunity to build their projects on top of it. The new chain will be decentralized over time, according to Coinbase's plans.

In July, Shytoshi Kusama announced the beginning of the "Summer of Shibarium," which would consist of a series of thrilling events that would happen before the Shibarium mainnet is rolled out.

One of those promised big things was the release of the Shibarium Bridge in beta, which allows users to transact assets from Shibarium to Ethereum without extra fees or any third party participation. The "Summer of Shibarium" also includes the participation of SHIB in the upcoming ETH Toronto (Blockchain Futurist Conference) in Canada on Aug. 15-16.

Shiba Inu is among the major sponsors of this conference and all those it will include, as well of the outdoor cabana party where crypto enthusiasts and experts will be able to mix in an informal atmosphere, get to know each other, network and just have a good time.

Will SHIB regain 2021 ATH after Shibarium launch?

Shytoshi Kusama will be delivering a speech via an AI app (to keep his identity concealed from the public), as well as SHIB's Marcie Jastrow – the metaverse advisor for Shiba Inu. Kusama stated that all the major SHIB-linked projects and partners will be revealed; the Shibarium Layer 2 solution will be discussed in detail and perhaps even launched right there.

The SHIB community looks forward to these notable events (both the Shibarium launch and the blockchain conference). As soon as Shibarium kicks off on the mainnet, the price of SHIB is expected to soar toward the $0.01 level.

In October 2021, popular meme coin SHIB managed to reach an all-time high of $0.00008845 and is now changing hands more than 90% below that remarkable price level – at $0.000008598. Over the past 24 hours, the price has risen by 4.29%, according to CoinMarketCap.