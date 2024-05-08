Shiba Inu Insider Drops Major Shiba Eternity Update; What's New?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community is buzzing with anticipation following a recent update by a key team member regarding Shiba Eternity.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie teased what to expect from Shiba Eternity, the Shiba Inu collectible card game.

"Shiba Eternity Play-to-Earn (P2E) game is coming to Shibarium," Lucie said. Users can earn TREAT tokens for playing the game, and each transaction will use BONE and burn a little SHIB. While the excitement continues, Lucie cautions the community that this initiative has not yet been launched.

1. Shiba Eternity Play-to-Earn game is coming to #Shibarium.



2. You can earn $TREAT ( @treatsforShib )tokens for playing the game. Remember not launched yet!



3. To earn in the game, you will need #Shiboshis ( @shiboshisworld )



4. $SHEB, associated with Sheboshis, plays a… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) May 8, 2024

To earn in the P2E game, users will need Shiboshis and SHEB, associated with Sheboshis, and have a part in future breeding. Breeding may result in the creation of new puppies, potentially DN404. Lucie also highlighted that Sheboshis has more incoming, but details are not publicly available yet.

The Shiba Inu Games team has been on a roll with constant improvements, from visual tweaks to bug fixes. The team has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the Shiba Eternity game based on community feedback and performance measurements.

In the past month, Shiba Eternity underwent some updates designed to improve its social and combat aspects, as well as general game stability. Update 1.2.6 added a leash to the Rampage ability, requiring it to wait its turn before activating, providing a strategic delay that players must manage.

The Shiba Inu Games team also released another big upgrade for "Shiba Eternity" in April. The most recent version, 1.2.7, has significant enhancements aimed at increasing player interaction and strategic depth. This update focuses on strengthening social bonds among players and expanding the strategic elements of gameplay.

Amid these upgrades, there is growing expectation for Shiba Eternity's Play-to-Earn edition, and the team has hinted at progress in this area.