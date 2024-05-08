Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Insider Drops Major Shiba Eternity Update; What's New?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu team member reveals what to expect from Shiba Eternity game
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 15:24
    The Shiba Inu community is buzzing with anticipation following a recent update by a key team member regarding Shiba Eternity. 

    In a tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie teased what to expect from Shiba Eternity, the Shiba Inu collectible card game.

    "Shiba Eternity Play-to-Earn (P2E) game is coming to Shibarium," Lucie said. Users can earn TREAT tokens for playing the game, and each transaction will use BONE and burn a little SHIB. While the excitement continues, Lucie cautions the community that this initiative has not yet been launched. 

    To earn in the P2E game, users will need Shiboshis and SHEB, associated with Sheboshis, and have a part in future breeding. Breeding may result in the creation of new puppies, potentially DN404. Lucie also highlighted that Sheboshis has more incoming, but details are not publicly available yet. 

    The Shiba Inu Games team has been on a roll with constant improvements, from visual tweaks to bug fixes. The team has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the Shiba Eternity game based on community feedback and performance measurements. 

    In the past month, Shiba Eternity underwent some updates designed to improve its social and combat aspects, as well as general game stability. Update 1.2.6 added a leash to the Rampage ability, requiring it to wait its turn before activating, providing a strategic delay that players must manage. 

    The Shiba Inu Games team also released another big upgrade for "Shiba Eternity" in April. The most recent version, 1.2.7, has significant enhancements aimed at increasing player interaction and strategic depth. This update focuses on strengthening social bonds among players and expanding the strategic elements of gameplay.

    Amid these upgrades, there is growing expectation for Shiba Eternity's Play-to-Earn edition, and the team has hinted at progress in this area.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

