Shiba Inu: Crucial Alert Sent out to SHIB Community in Wake of This Alarming Trend

The Shiba Inu community has been issued an alert following an alarming trend, where members are being added to Telegram groups without their consent.

Shibarmy Scam Alerts, an X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has issued an alert in this regard: "We've noticed an alarming trend where community members are being added to Telegram groups without their consent."

There have been reports of an increase in Shiba Inu community members being added to various Telegram groups that they did not intend to join. These groups, which often pose as official Shiba Inu channels, are part of fraudulent activity targeting the SHIB community.

Scammers imitate legitimate Shiba Inu accounts, luring investors with false promises such as airdrops, gifts and free tokens. They employ sophisticated tactics to appear as genuine community channels, making it somewhat difficult to recognize the deceit.

This alarming development has prompted security watchdogs to issue warnings and provide guidance on how to safeguard against such unauthorized actions. In this light, "Shibarmy Scam Alerts" urges SHIB holders to adjust their Telegram privacy settings to block unauthorized group additions and whitelist only trusted contacts.

In another warning, "Shibarmy Scam Alerts" strongly advises SHIB holders against revealing their primary wallet addresses for airdrops. Instead, they should take the proactive step of creating a new address using a fresh seed phrase. This precaution assures that even if the airdrop proves to be fraudulent, their primary assets are safe.

Some airdrop initiatives may require users to verify assets to claim rewards. In this regard, it may be critical to consider if the possible benefits outweigh the risks of exposing assets for the promise of free tokens.

In other news, Shiba Inu raised $12 million by selling its unreleased token, TREAT, to non-U.S. venture capital investors such as Polygon Ventures, Animoca Brands and others.