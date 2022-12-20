SHIB Game, Shiba Eternity's New Version Released, Here's What Changed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Eternity has seen the release of a new version, v1.1.4. The SHIB CCG game, released worldwide on Oct. 6, continues to gain traction while undergoing regular improvements to improve the user experience.

In the latest update, a bug that allowed players to add more than the intended amount of copies of a card to their decks (the tyranny of the double legs) was fixed. Some quests that were not counting progress correctly were likewise fixed. The update stopped knockout effects from triggering multiple times in some circumstances.

Fighters were likewise retrained with countereffects. A bug that caused the game to soft lock when tapping quickly while in the queue has been fixed.

The update allows no more soft locking of the game when trying to play a card that is about to be discarded. Likewise, other issues were fixed regarding display and some other things.

Shiba Inu games consultant comments on Shiba Eternity rating

Veteran game expert and Shiba Inu Games lead consultant William Volk has reacted to the Shiba Eternity rating and a comment from the user, praising the professionalism of the team. Shiba Eternity also has a rating of 4.9 out of 5, according to the screenshot provided by Volk.

I am proud of this amazing team. This is the highest rated card game and one of the best things I have worked on in my entire career. #ShibaEternity pic.twitter.com/XxLOnItg09 — william_volk (@william_volk) December 19, 2022

The game veteran commended the Shiba Eternity team, stating the SHIB CCG game was the highest-rated card game and one of the best things he had worked on in his entire career.

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Eternity was captioned as one of the "top 10 games in the world" on the Apple App Store review page. SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama revealed in November that Shiba Eternity has been downloaded over 250,000 times.