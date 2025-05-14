Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ripple Board Member Says Blockchain Is Unbundling Banks

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 8:25
    A Ripple board member agrees that stablecoins are emerging as a form of narrow banking
    Advertisement
    Ripple Board Member Says Blockchain Is Unbundling Banks
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Asheesh Birla, a board member at blockchain company Ripple, has opined that blockchain is "unbundling" banks.  

    Advertisement

    Birla has compared this development to the bifurcation of newspapers by the internet. He believes that the same thing is happening to banking institutions. 

    Newspapers eventually got broken into classified ads (Craigslist), recipes (Pinterest and food plogs), opinion columns (Substack and Medium), job listings (LinkedIn), and so on. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum ETFs in Green as ETF Price Keeps Surging
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is Not Skyrocketing
    Dogecoin ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    XRP Holders Urged to Mark Their Calendar for This Date

    Birla has echoed a take by Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matt Levine, who believes that stablecoins are emerging as a new form of narrow banking.

    Advertisement

    In the meantime, the market cap of Ripple USD (RLUSD) has now surpassed $300 million. 

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 14, 2025 - 5:28
    Ethereum ETFs in Green as ETF Price Keeps Surging
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 14, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Making Historical Breakthrough, Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cross Pushes Market Up, Ethereum (ETH) Not Ready to Give Up
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GateToken (GT) Burns 1,542,910.7518074 Tokens in Q1 2025, Steadily Reinforcing Long-Term Value
    Plutus Launches PLUS More on Base: A New Era of Tokenised Loyalty Rewards
    DoubleUp : A new generation of GambleFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GateToken (GT) Burns 1,542,910.7518074 Tokens in Q1 2025, Steadily Reinforcing Long-Term Value
    Plutus Launches PLUS More on Base: A New Era of Tokenised Loyalty Rewards
    DoubleUp : A new generation of GambleFi
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Board Member Says Blockchain Is Unbundling Banks
    Ethereum ETFs in Green as ETF Price Keeps Surging
    XRP Making Historical Breakthrough, Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cross Pushes Market Up, Ethereum (ETH) Not Ready to Give Up
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD