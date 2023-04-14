Shiba Eternity Gets Major Update, Here's What's New in SHIB Game

Mazrael, a Shiba Inu community member, revealed through Twitter that the Shiba Eternity game has received a new patch, or upgrade.
Since its worldwide launch in October 2022, the Shiba Inu CCG game, Shiba Eternity, has received constant upgrades to provide users with the best experience.
#SHIB #MobileGame #NFT #SHIBARMY— Mazrael (@_Mazrael_) April 14, 2023
#ShibaEternity Patch 2.0.1 making its way to you 🧐 pic.twitter.com/NRRzWTx4OX
The new update, tagged Shiba Eternity patch 1.2.1, has two main changes: trait cards and a new feature for login rewards.
Trait cards that refused to stay in decks have been refreshed and are now ready for action once more. A new feature also introduced login rewards for promotional events. Users are urged to keep an eye on social media to catch these limited-time offers.
In March, Shiba Eternity upgraded to version 1.1.7. The update contained major changes for improving the game's memory and performance optimizations.
The community-run Shiba Eternity tournament continues to hold. Shiba Inu's leader, Shytoshi Kusama, increased the prize pool to $1,000 in March while commending the initiative and asking that it be held twice a month.
Crypto.com announces promotional rewards for BONE
Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com has recently launched a new trading competition that includes the Shiba Inu governance token, Bone ShibaSwap. Users will have the opportunity to partake in a total rewards pool of $5,000.
Users must trade BONE worth a minimum of $100 through spot trading to be eligible for the competition.
As reported, Crypto.com announced the launch of a SHIB/BONE pair in the past week after adding support for BONE in the past month.