Shiba Eternity Gets Major Update, Here's What's New in SHIB Game

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Mazrael, a Shiba Inu community member, revealed through Twitter that the Shiba Eternity game has received a new patch, or upgrade.

Since its worldwide launch in October 2022, the Shiba Inu CCG game, Shiba Eternity, has received constant upgrades to provide users with the best experience.

The new update, tagged Shiba Eternity patch 1.2.1, has two main changes: trait cards and a new feature for login rewards.

Trait cards that refused to stay in decks have been refreshed and are now ready for action once more. A new feature also introduced login rewards for promotional events. Users are urged to keep an eye on social media to catch these limited-time offers.

In March, Shiba Eternity upgraded to version 1.1.7. The update contained major changes for improving the game's memory and performance optimizations.

The community-run Shiba Eternity tournament continues to hold. Shiba Inu's leader, Shytoshi Kusama, increased the prize pool to $1,000 in March while commending the initiative and asking that it be held twice a month.

Crypto.com announces promotional rewards for BONE

Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com has recently launched a new trading competition that includes the Shiba Inu governance token, Bone ShibaSwap. Users will have the opportunity to partake in a total rewards pool of $5,000.

Users must trade BONE worth a minimum of $100 through spot trading to be eligible for the competition.

As reported, Crypto.com announced the launch of a SHIB/BONE pair in the past week after adding support for BONE in the past month.