Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Now Accepted as Payment by Prestigious Watchmaker Breitling

News
Tue, 06/28/2022 - 13:35
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Breitling, a luxury watch company, now accepts Shiba Inu, Bitcoin as payment
Cover image via unsplash.com

Luxury watch brand Breitling is now accepting Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies via crypto payments processor BitPay.

Apart from Bitcoin and Shiba Inu, BitPay also supports other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin and the five other USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP), which means customers of the luxury watch brand can also pay with these cryptocurrencies.

As previously reported by U.Today, Swiss luxury watchmakers Tag Heuer and Hublot announced they would accept cryptocurrencies via BitPay.

Earlier in June, Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot announced that its newly released 200 limited-edition watches can now be bought online using cryptocurrencies. This means of payment would be exclusively limited to customers of Hublot's United States eBoutique, it stated in a tweet.

Shiba Inu's trading volumes jump

According to WhaleStats, SHIB now ranks among the top 10 crypto assets by trading volume among the 2,000 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu whales continue to accumulate as the top 100 ETH whales are now ''hodling'' $562,701,229 worth of SHIB.

According to the latest Shibarium updates released by Unification, the Shibarium Private Alpha TestNet is currently being developed in anticipation of the public Beta TestNet deployment, which is planned for Q3.

Switchere, the leading Estonian exchange, has also officially broken the positive news of its listing of Shiba Inu tokens: SHIB, LEASH and BONE, after weeks of teasing its listing.

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu was trading down nearly 3.81% at $0.000010. However, the token remains up almost 15% weekly.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

