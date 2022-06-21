Shiba Inu and Other Cryptos Now Accepted by Swiss Luxury Maker Hublot in US Stores

This means of payment is exclusively limited to customers of the Hublot United States eBoutique

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot has stated that its newly released 200 limited-edition watches can now be bought online using cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu and Bitcoin via BitPay. This means of payment is exclusively limited to customers of the Hublot United States eBoutique, it stated in a tweet.

Introducing the new #BigBangUnico Essential Grey, a limited edition of 200 pieces solely available online on the e-commerce platform https://t.co/FtQRk4LWq7. Exclusively on our Hublot United States eBoutique, clients will be able to shop using select Cryptocurrencies with BitPay. pic.twitter.com/Ny2tct8lQ2 — Hublot (@Hublot) June 21, 2022

Crypto payments processor BitPay officially announced support for meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu in late 2021, which allowed spending SHIB at hundreds of BitPay merchants where Shiba Inu is accepted. Aside from Shiba Inu, BitPay also supports other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin and the five other USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP).

Other luxury fashion brands and businesses have indicated their acceptance of cryptocurrencies for payment of goods recently. As previously reported by U.Today, Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer and St. Louis Park-based jewelry store Continental Diamond announced accepting cryptocurrencies via BitPay.

Gucci, a luxury fashion brand, stated in May that it will start accepting Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and some other cryptocurrencies at select locations in North America.

216 million SHIB burned

According to the Shib Burn Twitter handle, in the last 24 hours, over 216,301,162 SHIB tokens have been burned and 15 transactions have been made. The Shiba Inu burn rate is also up 134%, per the Shibburn website.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 216,301,162 $SHIB tokens burned and 15 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) June 21, 2022

Shiba Inu token burn is an initiative carried out by various entities within the SHIB community and aims to create scarcity by reducing the total supply. As previously reported by U.Today, over 70 million SHIB were burned by the Amazon-affiliated SHIB burner at the start of the week.

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu was changing hands at $0.00001, up 30% in the last 24 hours and 14.31% in the past week.