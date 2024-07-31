Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu Play-to-Earn (P2E) game Shiba Eternity has launched in closed beta, according to the community’s marketing expert, Lucie. In a post shared on X with community members, Lucie urged enthusiasts of the game to get ready to play.

Exclusive access for LEASH holders

Shiba Eternity, introduced in 2022, has undergone different, and based on feedback from players, it has improved remarkably as the team has worked to make it better. The card game allows users to earn TREAT tokens to play the game, with each transaction burning some SHIB.

According to Lucie’s update, following this launch in closed beta, only LEASH holders will have exclusive access to first play the game. These holders can play Shiba Eternity on the Shibarium network.

Many in the SHIB community look forward to enjoying the new user experience the game will provide.

Notably, Shiba Eternity has been listed among the top updates the Shiba Inu team has in store for the 2024-2025 Shibarium ecosystem, as reported by U.Today. The P2E collectible card game built on Shibarium targets integrating Shiba Eternity into Web3 as it migrates to the layer-2 blockchain.

Strategic use of LEASH tokens

Analysts say the process aligns with Shiba Inu’s tradition of teasing new releases and first granting exclusivity to loyal community members as part of the grand reward system. Players can access beta by staking LEASH tokens via Shibaswap, which those in the ShibArmy have access to.

Meanwhile, some gaming experts have explained the use of LEASH as both an exclusivity and access token. They note that given the limited supply of LEASH, it guarantees proper governance structure within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

There are speculations that, in the future, LEASH could have relevance in gaining access to the SHIB Metaverse and other developments that the team sees fit to introduce.