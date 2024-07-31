    Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Only LEASH holders can access Shiba Eternity game for now
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 12:39
    Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu Play-to-Earn (P2E) game Shiba Eternity has launched in closed beta, according to the community’s marketing expert, Lucie. In a post shared on X with community members, Lucie urged enthusiasts of the game to get ready to play.

    Advertisement

    Exclusive access for LEASH holders

    Shiba Eternity, introduced in 2022, has undergone different, and based on feedback from players, it has improved remarkably as the team has worked to make it better. The card game allows users to earn TREAT tokens to play the game, with each transaction burning some SHIB.

    Related
    $388 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Wed, 07/31/2024 - 11:17
    $388 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    According to Lucie’s update, following this launch in closed beta, only LEASH holders will have exclusive access to first play the game. These holders can play Shiba Eternity on the Shibarium network. 

    Many in the SHIB community look forward to enjoying the new user experience the game will provide.

    Notably, Shiba Eternity has been listed among the top updates the Shiba Inu team has in store for the 2024-2025 Shibarium ecosystem, as reported by U.Today. The P2E collectible card game built on Shibarium targets integrating Shiba Eternity into Web3 as it migrates to the layer-2 blockchain.

    Strategic use of LEASH tokens

    Analysts say the process aligns with Shiba Inu’s tradition of teasing new releases and first granting exclusivity to loyal community members as part of the grand reward system. Players can access beta by staking LEASH tokens via Shibaswap, which those in the ShibArmy have access to.

    Meanwhile, some gaming experts have explained the use of LEASH as both an exclusivity and access token. They note that given the limited supply of LEASH, it guarantees proper governance structure within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Netflows Skyrocket 1,245% Amid Crypto Market Sell-Off
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 11:46
    Shiba Inu Netflows Skyrocket 1,245% Amid Crypto Market Sell-Off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    There are speculations that, in the future, LEASH could have relevance in gaining access to the SHIB Metaverse and other developments that the team sees fit to introduce.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image 794 Million in ETH in 20 Hours - What's Happening?
    Jul 31, 2024 - 12:32
    794 Million in ETH in 20 Hours - What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image $388 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Jul 31, 2024 - 12:32
    $388 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image $1 Billion of Dogecoin Amid Market Dip: Here's What's Going On
    Jul 31, 2024 - 12:32
    $1 Billion of Dogecoin Amid Market Dip: Here's What's Going On
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    DSCVR Launches Canvas: A Massive Leap for Web3 Social Embedded Apps
    Blinks, AI, Ignition: Bybit's Star-Studded Livestream to Set Web3 on Fire
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta: Details
    794 Million in ETH in 20 Hours - What's Happening?
    $388 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD