    SHIB Team Reveals Coming Shibarium Updates: TREAT, SHIB Metaverse, Shiba Eternity

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team has revealed what will be coming for Shibarium in 2024 and 2025
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 8:36
    SHIB Team Reveals Coming Shibarium Updates: TREAT, SHIB Metaverse, Shiba Eternity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    In a recent X/Twitter post, the marketing expert of SHIB, Lucie, published a list of upgrades that the Shiba Inu team plans to roll out on Shibarium this year and in the next one as well.

    Upcoming Shibarium updates for 2024-2025

    Lucie has shared a list of things that the Shiba Inu team plans to release until the end of 2024 and then continue next year. In her tweet, she mentioned the new version of the ShibaSwap DEX – the first version 1.75, previously announced by Shytoshi Kusama, to be followed by the 2.0 iteration.

    The team intends to finish a much-anticipated project, Shiba Inu Metaverse, with its multiple hubs and pieces of virtual land for sale. A new version of the Shiba Eternity game for smartphones will be released, according to the tweet. Also, the TREAT token will finally be launched, along with a testnet of the layer-3 solution built on top of Shibarium. TREAT will be powering the new blockchain that the team, led by the enigmatic Shytoshi Kusama, is now working on.

    Lucie added that functional DAOs on Shibarium will become available for all tokens currently used in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. She also reminded the community that all the updates she enumerated had been publicly known already. The SHIB team is committed to finishing the projects they started earlier, with the layer-3 blockchain the only one recently announced here.

    Shytoshi Kusama addresses SHIB fudders

    Recently, Lucie also published screenshots of the most recent social media message sent by Shytoshi Kusama to the SHIB community. In this message, Kusama confirmed the upcoming release of ShibaSwap 1.75, which will happen before version 2.0 is rolled out.

    However, the mysterious SHIB lead also took a jab at those attacking Shiba Inu with FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt). Kusama addressed a particular “fudder” without mentioning his internet name. Shytoshi reminded him that he had invested a lot of his time and energy, “putting his heart and soul” into building SHIB and Shibarium.

    Shytoshi concluded his message with this: “You are a worthless fudder who is not deserving of the breath God gave you. May all your lies be amplified eternally on your soul until you repent.”

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
