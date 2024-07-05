Harsh Response to SHIB, BONE, LEASH Haters Issued by Shiba Inu Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu’s social media marketing lead, Lucie, has published a tweet, in which she responded to haters who have been spreading hate and FUD against the main coins of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, the so-called Shibarium trifecta – SHIB, BONE, and LEASH.

Lucie's warning to Shibarium token haters

Lucie, who prefers not to reveal her last name to maintain personal privacy, warned all crypto users who are attacking the Shibarium trifecta with FUD and hate. She reminded the community and those ill-doers that SHIB, BONE and LEASH were on the list of the top 500 coins over the past week.

“Keep your nonsense to yourself. Move on and don't bother us,” Lucie tweeted, adding that she strongly believes SHIB has “some of the biggest potential in the market.”

I'm about to start cursing—all these “🤬” attacking $SHIB, $BONE, and $LEASH.



These tokens were among the top 500 last week.



Keep your nonsense to yourself. $SHIB has some of the biggest potential in the market.



Move on and don't bother us.



Buy and post about what you… pic.twitter.com/RXhugL1d2e — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) July 5, 2024

Shytoshi Kusama makes first ever public appearance

The mysterious leader of the SHIB team, known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, made his first public appearance ever after several years of avoiding the public eye.

In a tweet published on Thursday, he stated that he would participate in the annual start-up and Web3 conference in Kyoto, Japan, called IVS2024. Today, videos leaked onto the X platform showing a man dressed in black, wearing two masks, gloves and a hood, talking to IVS2024 guests and participants in the SHIB booth. Multiple SHIB accounts are spreading these videos around X, where people are talking to that hooded and masked man, taking selfies with him and filming him with their smartphones.

The community spread the word that this is the great and powerful Shytoshi Kusama doing a “meet and greet” with the SHIB community, even though one has to take their word for it since the true identity of this person cannot be verified. Thus, even after appearing in public, the lead developer of the SHIB team managed to remain pseudonymous, having not revealed his true identity to the community.

Shib burns soar 467% weekly

Shibburn wallet tracker has shared that over the last seven days, the weekly burn rate of Shiba Inu has skyrocketed by more than 467% compared to the previous week. In total, 364,946,660 SHIB meme coins have been transferred to dead-end wallets.

In the meantime, the daily burn rate plummeted by 30%, with only 7,931,855 SHIB coins burned.