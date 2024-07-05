Advertisement
    Harsh Response to SHIB, BONE, LEASH Haters Issued by Shiba Inu Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu's high-ranking team member has made major warning to haters of Shibarium major coins
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 15:12
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    Shiba Inu’s social media marketing lead, Lucie, has published a tweet, in which she responded to haters who have been spreading hate and FUD against the main coins of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, the so-called Shibarium trifecta – SHIB, BONE, and LEASH.

    Lucie's warning to Shibarium token haters

    Lucie, who prefers not to reveal her last name to maintain personal privacy, warned all crypto users who are attacking the Shibarium trifecta with FUD and hate. She reminded the community and those ill-doers that SHIB, BONE and LEASH were on the list of the top 500 coins over the past week.

    “Keep your nonsense to yourself. Move on and don't bother us,” Lucie tweeted, adding that she strongly believes SHIB has “some of the biggest potential in the market.”

    Shytoshi Kusama makes first ever public appearance

    The mysterious leader of the SHIB team, known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, made his first public appearance ever after several years of avoiding the public eye.

    In a tweet published on Thursday, he stated that he would participate in the annual start-up and Web3 conference in Kyoto, Japan, called IVS2024. Today, videos leaked onto the X platform showing a man dressed in black, wearing two masks, gloves and a hood, talking to IVS2024 guests and participants in the SHIB booth. Multiple SHIB accounts are spreading these videos around X, where people are talking to that hooded and masked man, taking selfies with him and filming him with their smartphones.

    The community spread the word that this is the great and powerful Shytoshi Kusama doing a “meet and greet” with the SHIB community, even though one has to take their word for it since the true identity of this person cannot be verified. Thus, even after appearing in public, the lead developer of the SHIB team managed to remain pseudonymous, having not revealed his true identity to the community.

    Related
    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 10:25
    Shytoshi Kusama Supposedly Caught on Video At IVS2024 in Japan But There’s Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shib burns soar 467% weekly

    Shibburn wallet tracker has shared that over the last seven days, the weekly burn rate of Shiba Inu has skyrocketed by more than 467% compared to the previous week. In total, 364,946,660 SHIB meme coins have been transferred to dead-end wallets.

    In the meantime, the daily burn rate plummeted by 30%, with only 7,931,855 SHIB coins burned.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
