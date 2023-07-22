SHIB Lead Dev Kusama Announces Big New Shibarium Achievement

The pseudonymous Shiba Inu co-creator known under the alias Shytoshi Kusama has mentioned the recent peak in transactions seen on Puppynet, the Shibarium testnet launched on March 11, commenting positively on it.

Twitter user "cryptolight Shibarium" shared the news about Shibarium surpassing the threshold of 31 million transactions the other day this week. Shytoshi Kusama left a "partying face" emoji in the comment thread, praising this new utility milestone for Puppynet.

According to the Puppyscan Shibarium explorer, the recent daily peaks of transactions happened on July 4 (277,139) and July 11 (279,814). The total transaction count stands at 31,546,937 at the time of writing this news article. The average amount of transactions conducted on Puppynet per day constitutes 256,340, according to Puppyscan.

The amount of connected wallets has not changed over the past week after it reached the level of 17,062,440 wallet addresses.

Kusama issues major security guidelines to SHIB army

Earlier this week, as covered by U.Today, the mysterious SHIB leader Kusama issued a major warning to the Shiba Inu community related to the security of their digital asset holdings.

He tweeted that SHIB fans should only buy cold wallets directly from producers in order to avoid losing their cryptocurrencies to scammers and hackers. Kusama called that tweet a "security sidenote."

It was issued just ahead of the day next week when the preordered 5,000 SHIB cold wallets will begin to be delivered by the Swiss crypto wallet maker Tangem, which partnered with the Shiba Inu team a few months ago.

These wallets size of a plastic bank card will enable users to hold more than 6,000 digital currencies, including SHIB.