Shibarium Smashes New Milestone as Exciting Times on Horizon

Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium beta has hit yet another milestone as its utility continues to climb.

At the start of the week, it was reported that Shibarium beta "Puppynet" had smashed the 30 million transaction milestone. Now this mark has been surpassed within days, with Shibarium exceeding 31 million in total transactions currently.

According to Puppyscan, the total number of transactions on the Shibarium testnet is now 31,269,196, indicating that its utility is growing enormously.

The total blocks have also seen a rise, currently at 1,778,148. Wallet addresses are now at 17,062,382, indicating growth.

Shibarium continues to bask in the new era for Shiba Inu as the SHIB development team officially announces the arrival of the "summer of Shibarium."

Exciting times on horizon

Shiba ecosystem official Lucie hints at exciting times on the horizon. In a tweet, Lucie explains that while prices might be presently lackluster due to bearish conditions on the market, autumn and winter are coming, when the mood will brighten and good news start popping up like fireworks. She adds that bullishness will return and prices might climb higher.

Speaking on Shibarium, Lucie stated that Shibarium is not just some pump-and-dump scheme; it represents a solid technology with the potential for significant growth in the years ahead.

Lucie highlights the opportunities that Shibarium brings to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, adding that Shibarium's innovative features and underlying technology could drive genuine value and utility for the SHIB, BONE and LEASH communities and beyond: "So, let's buckle up for the long run, because exciting times may be on the horizon."

At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally up in the last 24 hours to $0.0000077. BONE and LEASH saw positive increases of 4.09% and 6.29%, respectively, in the same time frame.