Shytoshi Kusama Issues Major Warning to SHIB Army

Thu, 07/20/2023 - 12:44
article image
Yuri Molchan
Lead developer of Shiba Inu warns SHIB community to beware of this major risk
The head of the Shiba Inu developer team, known in the crypto community as Shytoshi Kusama, has tweeted an important warning to the SHIB army, urging it not to fall for scammers who may pretend to be producers of cryptocurrency wallets.

Shytoshi Kusama's warning to SHIB holders

The pseudonymous SHIB lead published a "security sidenote." He tweeted that crypto users must always buy cold wallets only directly from certified manufacturers and from nobody else. This way, they will be able to better protect their crypto bags.

Kusama finished the tweet with the #staysafe hashtag.

As covered by U.Today, next week, the Swiss-based producer of cold crypto wallets that recently partnered with Shiba Inu, Tangem, announced the imminent launch of SHIB wallets to the market.

The wallet is the size of a bank card, and it is to be used with a smartphone. It will allow its owners to hold and spend not only SHIB but more than 6,000 other cryptos.

The preordered 5,000 SHIB wallets will start to be delivered on July 24 from the warehouse in Hong Kong, according to an earlier U.Today report.

Shytoshi Kusama "pushing for world peace"

SHIB army member from Japan "KURO SHIBARMY JPN" has noticed a change in status on Shytoshi Kusama's Twitter page. Now, it says "pushing for world peace."

The lead developer of SHIB has also changed his profile picture on Telegram to a Shiboshi picture with the word "epic" on it.

The marketing expert of the SHIB team known as @LucieSHIB tweeted that Shytoshi is letting the community know what the SHIB devs are working on now via a new Telegram avatar. She believes it is "epic." The inscription on his previous avatar read "top secret."

Aside from changing his Telegram profile picture, this week, Kusama was noticed to have changed his location status twice. The one spotted on Wednesday said he was in Frankfurt, Germany. Before that, the SHIB leader was in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

SHIB sponsoring Futurist Blockchain Conference

On Aug. 15-16, Toronto, Canada will host the fifth annual Futurist Blockchain Conference. It will include the Eth Toronto event. Shiba Inu recently announced that it will be one of the sponsors of the conference, and Shytoshi Kusama will make a virtual appearance and a speech via AI.

Kusama wrote in a recent blog post that all major SHIB-branded projects will be publicized during the conference, and odds are that the launch of the Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium will be discussed in detail.

The SHIB community looks forward to the Shibarium release and expects it to happen soon after the conference is over.

