Serenity Introduces Decentralized Data Survivability Protocol: Details

Advertisement

Serenity, a blockchain-centric security tech solution vendor, announces the release of DeDaSP (Decentralized Data Survivability Protocol), a cutting-edge tool to secure and preserve data in an on-chain framework. The protocol can be seamlessly integrated with NFTs, smart contracts and biometric authentication system.

Serenity introduces DeDaSP for new-gen data management and protection

Serenity, a top-tier provider of blockchain and data security solutions, shares the details of DeDaSP (Decentralized Data Survivability Protocol), its newest development. DeDaSP secures and protects data on-chain leveraging the solutions of biometric authentication, NFT-based recursive succession and so on.

📚 Serenity's Technology Transforming Blockchain with Real World Use Cases with DeDaSP 🚀



At Serenity, we’re creating real value by positioning DeDaSP (Decentralized Data Survivability Protocol) as the foundation that unites everything. It serves as the core framework that… pic.twitter.com/tfMYXVlQpQ — SerenitySTech (@SerenityStech) February 6, 2025

Leveraging its patent-pending technology, DeDaSP’s three core components establish a self-sustaining and tamper-proof system for data survivability.

Advertisement

First, its Biometric Authentication module is designed for binding data ownership directly to a user’s unique biometric identity (e.g., fingerprints, facial recognition), eliminating reliance on passwords and keys to prevent unauthorized access and loss.

Recursive Succession Protocol is tasked with preventing data loss from inactivity or unforeseen circumstances, enabling users to define a chain of trusted successors and ensure seamless ownership transfer done by NFT sharding for both individuals and enterprises.

Last but not least, Decentralized Smart Contract Enforcement employs smart contracts that continuously monitor user activity and trigger predefined succession conditions, ensuring data survivability in perpetuity.

Single solution for many use cases in Web2 and Web3

Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity, is sure that such a combination of powerful tech instruments is capable of addressing a number of dangerous roadblocks in the data processing sphere:

The introduction of DeDaSP marks a fundamental shift in how we perceive and manage decentralized data security. Integrating biometric authentication, recursive succession, and on-chain smart contracts, we are taking our patent-pending tech to ensure that sensitive data and assets remain secure and are preserved and accessible across generations.

DeDaSP’s structure is adaptable to numerous industries, including cryptocurrency, ensuring controlled inheritance of crypto wallets, NFTs and other digital holdings.

In healthcare and medical records, DeDaSP enables secure, on-chain storage of patient records with biometric-based access and authorized succession pathways.

Once integrated into legal contracts, DeDaSP facilitates decentralized ownership of patents, copyrights and other digital rights.