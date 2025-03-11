Advertisement
    XRP's Realized Volatility Tops 100%

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 16:12
    Leading altcoins experiencing intense volatility
    According to data provided by Kaiko, the realized volatility of the Ripple-linked XRP has surpassed 100% this March. 

    The same applies to the Solana (SOL) token, which has also had an extremely turbulent week. 

    Meanwhile, the realized volatility of the Cardano (ADA) token soared to a new record high of 120%.

    The massive volatility has been driven by the developments surrounding the much-talked-about cryptocurrency reserve. 

    On March 2, the XRP price skyrocketed 34% after the token was mentioned among the tokens that would be included in the reserve. However, it collapsed by nearly 19%. 

    The other tokens experienced similar prices, with many appreciating the idea of a multi-token cryptocurrency reserve. 

    It was then confirmed that the altcoins would be part of the so-called "stockpile," which would exist separately from a Bitcoin-only reserve. 

    There was a lot of confusion about how the above-mentioned stockpile would be formed, given that only forfeited tokens are supposed to be part of the reserve. 

    ADA and XRP experienced further losses after it was clarified that the tokens were mentioned based on their market cap, meaning that they were not hand-picked by the government. 

    On Monday, the leading altcoins experienced another brutal correction in tandem with Bitcoin and tech stocks. XRP, for instance, is now down 14% since the initial reserve announcement. The token is now flat on a year-to-date basis after surging to a new all-time high of $3.40 in January.

    #XRP Price Analysis

