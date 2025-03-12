Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Jumps 8% as 101.42 Trillion SHIB Turn Profitable: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 15:24
    Shiba Inu saw four straight days of declines before rebounding
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Jumps 8% as 101.42 Trillion SHIB Turn Profitable: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has climbed 8% in the past 24 hours, reversing an earlier sell-off at the start of the week. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 8% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000123, extending its rebound following four straight days of falls since the weekend.

    Advertisement

    At current prices, 101.42 trillion SHIB are currently in the money or profitable, per IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of the Money, which classifies addresses based on whether they are profiting (in the money), breaking even (at the money) or losing money (out of the money) on their positions at the current price.

    Article image
    SHiB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Thirty-four percent (34%) of Shiba Inu addresses are profiting (in the money); 4% of Shiba Inu addresses are breaking even (at the money) and 62% of Shiba Inu addresses are losing money (out of the money) on their positions at the current price.

    HOT Stories
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Bounces Back to 40%: What's Next?
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 15:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Bounces Back to 40%: What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The broader cryptocurrency market is showing signs of recovery, with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in the green. This positive momentum has trickled down to altcoins like SHIB.

    Crypto market rebounds

    The inflation rate in February was 2.8%, lower than projected, which boosted cryptocurrency prices. Prices for goods and services rose less than expected in February, bringing some respite to consumers concerned about inflation, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday.

    Related
    Shiba Inu: Key Support Lost, Two Paths for SHIB Price Now
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 13:02
    Shiba Inu: Key Support Lost, Two Paths for SHIB Price Now
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Federal Reserve officials are watching the developments closely, with markets presently expecting the Fed to resume interest rate cuts in May. Shiba Inu extended its rebound from lows of $0.0000108 on March 11, into today's session, reaching highs of $0.00001261.

    If the momentum continues, SHIB may test important resistance levels, likely aiming for $0.0000158, which corresponds to the daily SMA 50, ahead of the daily SMA 200 at $0.0000192. However, the ability to sustain gains might be determined by broader market trends and investor sentiment.

    On the other hand, support is envisaged at $0.000010 in the event of a drop. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:20
    Cardano (ADA) Jumps 19% to Rewrite History in March
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:13
    BTC, ETH Crashing – Here's What This Means for Markets in 2025: Mike McGlone
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Jumps 8% as 101.42 Trillion SHIB Turn Profitable: Details
    Cardano (ADA) Jumps 19% to Rewrite History in March
    BTC, ETH Crashing – Here's What This Means for Markets in 2025: Mike McGlone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD