    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 8:00
    Schwartz has explained why ODL is not XRP-only
    Ripple CTO: 'We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to'
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has stated that the company could potentially offer an XRP-only system "if it wanted to." 

    However, such a move would reduce network effects and "severely" limit Ripple's ability to attract a broader scope of customers. 

    During its early days, Ripple had to decide how heavily its enterprise payment solution would be dependent on XRP. Initially, offering non-XRP options was the only viable path for the company because it would have had "virtually no scope" otherwise.

    His comments come in response to a member of the community who questioned the utility of the XRP token based on the fact that On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), Ripple's flagship product, can function without it. 

    According to Schwartz, Ripple aspired to give its customers the best experience it possibly could, meaning that relying on XRP would not be a property. "That would give us the best ability to attract customers and provide them a great experience," he said. 

    Schwartz says that the company now prioritizes Ripple Payments Direct (RPD). 

    "I don't believe in asking other people to use some technology because it's my preferred technology," Schwartz added. 

    In the meantime, the company's business continues to pick up pace globally. As reported by U.Today, Ripple recently secured a major license in the UAE that will make it possible for the company to offer regulated payments.

