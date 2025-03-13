Advertisement
    Breaking: Ripple Secures Key License in UAE

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 5:26
    Ripple has obtained its very first license in Middle East
    Breaking: Ripple Secures Key License in UAE
    Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has obtained a key license from Dubai's financial regulatory agency, according to a Thursday press release

    The company will now be able to offer regulated cryptocurrency payments within the Dubai International Financial Centre, which is a special economic zone that is considered to be one of the most advanced financial centers in the world. 

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has commented that the industry has now entered a period of "unprecedented" growth. The Ripple executive has lauded the UAE for fostering "a supportive environment" for crypto. 

    It is worth noting that the company established its regional headquarters in Dubai back in 2020. 

    "With clear regulations and growing demand, Dubai is the place to be for blockchain-powered payments," Reece Merrick, Ripple's managing director for the ME region, said on social media.   

    The company has now secured more than 60 approvals across the globe. As reported by U.Today, the company also expanded its presence in the U.S. by securing two licenses in Texas and New York back in January.

