Advertisement
AD

    DOGE Price Upturns by 5%: What to Expect Next

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 15:09
    Wednesday's price movement reached highs of $0.169
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Upturns by 5%: What to Expect Next
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin's (DOGE) price has seen a rebound following five days of consecutive falls since the weekend.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, DOGE was up 5% in the last 24 hours to $0.17, continuing its recovery from yesterday's session, when it hit support at $0.1427.

    Wednesday's price movement reached highs of $0.169 as of press time, with Dogecoin bulls hoping to extend the rally.

    HOT Stories
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows
    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Several variables could have contributed to DOGE’s sudden upward move. The larger crypto market is rebounding from a long losing streak this week, with Bitcoin and Ethereum back in the green. Cryptocurrencies were driven down alongside risky assets in a broader market sell-off fueled by macroeconomic concerns. Bitcoin rebounded from a four-month low as traders snapped up cryptocurrencies affected by the recent sell-off in risk assets.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Stuck at Same Level for 11 Days – Why?
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 13:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Stuck at Same Level for 11 Days – Why?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The renewed sentiment on the market is benefitting Dogecoin, which might see its second day of gains if today concludes in the green.

    Dogecoin price action

    While the 5% increase is encouraging, DOGE still faces resistance at key levels. If the momentum continues, it could aim for further gains with the next resistance around $0.21.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 22:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A break and close above $0.21 will be the first indication that the selling pressure is easing. Dogecoin might ascend next to the 50-day SMA at $0.26, which may serve as a strong resistance.

    On March 9, Dogecoin went below the $0.18 support level, indicating the resumption of the downtrend. On the other hand, if selling pressure returns, DOGE may pull down to test lower support levels.

    The downward-sloping moving averages and the RSI in negative territory indicate that bears have the upper hand. If the downturn continues, Dogecoin might retest support at $0.14. For the time being, Dogecoin's recovery provides renewed hope, but whether it can maintain the rebound is dependent on broader market conditions and continued investor interest.

    #Dogecoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:05
    Solana (SOL) Revenue Falls 93% From January High
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:00
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Upturns by 5%: What to Expect Next
    Solana (SOL) Revenue Falls 93% From January High
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD