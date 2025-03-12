Advertisement
AD

    Disastrous $69,000 Bitcoin Price May Become Reality: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 11:54
    $69,000 Bitcoin becomes real possibility, on-chain data warns
    Advertisement
    Disastrous $69,000 Bitcoin Price May Become Reality: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) is in a tight spot. Right now, it is trading at $81,800, sitting between two major liquidity zones that could determine its next move. On-chain data from IntoTheBlock points to critical support at $79,270 and $69,450. If those levels do not hold, things could get ugly fast.

    Advertisement

    Resistance is not far either. Between $84,296 and $86,753, about 287,200 BTC are held by 556,030 addresses. That is a lot of Bitcoin sitting in a range where holders might be looking to sell, creating what is often called a "sell wall." Breaking past this level will not be easy.

    Related
    Metaplanet Intends to Expand Bitcoin Holdings
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 06:47
    Metaplanet Intends to Expand Bitcoin Holdings
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows
    Solana (SOL) Death Cross Incoming, Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Last Possible Support, Ethereum (ETH) Says Goodbye to $2,000
    Breaking: SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision

    On the other hand, the first safety net is in the $79,274-$81,731 zone. Roughly 301,410 BTC is parked there, spread across 368,550 addresses. If that does not hold, the next critical level is much lower - $69,445 to $71,902, where 313,160 BTC is sitting in 752,840 addresses. 

    Advertisement

    That is dangerously close to $69,000, a price that once marked Bitcoin’s peak in 2021 before being surpassed in March 2024.

    Dropping back to that level would not just be another dip. It would be a psychological setback, a reminder of Bitcoin’s past struggles before breaking new highs. 

    For months, the market has been trying to build a strong foundation above old all-time highs, and a slip toward $69,000 would raise questions about whether Bitcoin’s latest rally is running out of steam.

    Related
    Ominous 666 Bitcoin (BTC) Transfer Stuns Major Crypto Exchange
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 16:21
    Ominous 666 Bitcoin (BTC) Transfer Stuns Major Crypto Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    At this stage, everything comes down to liquidity. If demand weakens, the Bitcoin price could find itself drifting toward these lower support zones.

    If buyers step in, Bitcoin might get another shot at breaking through resistance and moving higher. Either way, the next few days and weeks could define where Bitcoin is heading next.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 11:53
    Massive $1,085,365,198 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Kraken
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 10:35
    8.42 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Stun Futures Traders
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    LBank Launches $100 Million Futures Risk Protection Fund to Empower and Secure Traders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    LBank Launches $100 Million Futures Risk Protection Fund to Empower and Secure Traders
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Disastrous $69,000 Bitcoin Price May Become Reality: Details
    Massive $1,085,365,198 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Kraken
    8.42 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Stun Futures Traders
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD