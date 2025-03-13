Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Critical to American Nation's Prosperity: Michael Saylor

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 9:52
    Michael Saylor explains great importance of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to US and its future
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Critical to American Nation's Prosperity: Michael Saylor
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin evangelist, has published a tweet, addressing his millions of X followers.

    He shared a video recording of his recent presentation at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, in which he explained in detail why Donald Trump's approval of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve (SBR) a week ago is critically important for future U.S. prosperity.

    Pro-Bitcoin Wyoming senator Cynthia Lummis, who initially proposed the creation of the SBR, was also present at that meeting and sat next to Saylor while he was giving the speech.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Critical to American Nation's Prosperity: Michael Saylor
    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’
    Breaking: Ripple Secures Key License in UAE
    Fidelity: All Eyes on Bitcoin's Support at $70,000

    Related
    BTC, ETH Crashing – Here's What This Means for Markets in 2025: Mike McGlone
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 15:13
    BTC, ETH Crashing – Here's What This Means for Markets in 2025: Mike McGlone
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Saylor on how crucial SBR is for USA's future

    Michael Saylor spoke of the vital importance of the Bitcoin reserve to the U.S. since it can ensure the country’s digital supremacy in the 21st century. He underscored that Bitcoin is critical to the nation’s prosperity and talked about how the SBR can help America “become the global Bitcoin superpower.”

    In his presentation, Saylor referred to Bitcoin as digital property and the most powerful asset ever created by the human race. He also likened BTC to the land under Manhattan. The Strategy founder said that if someone’s family had owned this land for the past 100 years, they would have sold it to pay their bills. Instead, they should have rented out the land, developed it, constructed buildings on it or borrowing against it. The same is true with Bitcoin, while this is impossible to do with other valuable assets, like cheese, natural gas, etc., locked in vaults.

    He also predicted that online banking would rely on the Bitcoin network for security, integrity and financial settlement.

    Related
    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 08:00
    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin to generate $10 trillion a year for U.S.

    Saylor believes that by 2045, the U.S. could generate more than $10 trillion annually by renting, developing and financing the Bitcoin held in its SBR. According to him, the AI economy that will replace the current economy within the next 20 years will be worth more than $100 trillion and built on digital property — Bitcoin.

    Saylor also quoted Elon Musk, saying that no artificial intelligence can ever hack Bitcoin and compromise its cryptographic design. Besides, Saylor pointed out that Bitcoin’s market capitalization is growing fast and will eventually surpass such market giants as Google, Microsoft and, eventually, gold.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 11:31
    XRP Case: Ripple and SEC May Have Had Secret Settlement, Believes Lawyer
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 8:00
    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    LBank Launchpool Lists RealtyX (RX) with 6,666,666 RX Rewards
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    LBank Launchpool Lists RealtyX (RX) with 6,666,666 RX Rewards
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Case: Ripple and SEC May Have Had Secret Settlement, Believes Lawyer
    Bitcoin Critical to American Nation's Prosperity: Michael Saylor
    Ripple CTO: ‘We Could Offer XRP-Only System If We Wanted to’
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD