Bitcoin Critical to American Nation's Prosperity: Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin evangelist, has published a tweet, addressing his millions of X followers.

He shared a video recording of his recent presentation at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, in which he explained in detail why Donald Trump's approval of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve (SBR) a week ago is critically important for future U.S. prosperity.

Pro-Bitcoin Wyoming senator Cynthia Lummis, who initially proposed the creation of the SBR, was also present at that meeting and sat next to Saylor while he was giving the speech.

Saylor on how crucial SBR is for USA's future

Michael Saylor spoke of the vital importance of the Bitcoin reserve to the U.S. since it can ensure the country’s digital supremacy in the 21st century. He underscored that Bitcoin is critical to the nation’s prosperity and talked about how the SBR can help America “become the global Bitcoin superpower.”

In his presentation, Saylor referred to Bitcoin as digital property and the most powerful asset ever created by the human race. He also likened BTC to the land under Manhattan. The Strategy founder said that if someone’s family had owned this land for the past 100 years, they would have sold it to pay their bills. Instead, they should have rented out the land, developed it, constructed buildings on it or borrowing against it. The same is true with Bitcoin, while this is impossible to do with other valuable assets, like cheese, natural gas, etc., locked in vaults.

He also predicted that online banking would rely on the Bitcoin network for security, integrity and financial settlement.

Bitcoin to generate $10 trillion a year for U.S.

Saylor believes that by 2045, the U.S. could generate more than $10 trillion annually by renting, developing and financing the Bitcoin held in its SBR. According to him, the AI economy that will replace the current economy within the next 20 years will be worth more than $100 trillion and built on digital property — Bitcoin.

Saylor also quoted Elon Musk, saying that no artificial intelligence can ever hack Bitcoin and compromise its cryptographic design. Besides, Saylor pointed out that Bitcoin’s market capitalization is growing fast and will eventually surpass such market giants as Google, Microsoft and, eventually, gold.