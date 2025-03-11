Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Price at Risk of Extra Zero Amid Worsening Market Sell-off

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 13:48
    Shiba Inu touched lows of $0.0000108 amid extended sell-off on crypto market
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price at Risk of Extra Zero Amid Worsening Market Sell-off
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is facing significant downward pressure amid a broader market sell-off. Continued bearishness drove cryptocurrency prices considerably lower over the weekend, and the sell-off continued into Monday's session.

    Advertisement

    Some investors were disappointed by an executive order late last week establishing a U.S. Bitcoin reserve and a digital asset stockpile. However, macro uncertainty was the key driver of Monday's accelerated downward move.

    Related
    3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days: But Is It Enough?
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 14:54
    3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days: But Is It Enough?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Price at Risk of Extra Zero Amid Worsening Market Sell-off
    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial Reason Why 'America Should Buy Bitcoin'
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reacts to Giant BTC Crash: ‘I Will Continue to Acquire Bitcoin on Sale’
    Mt. Gox Makes Major Bitcoin Transfer Amid Market Crash

    The crypto market sell-off worsened in the early Tuesday session, fueled by continued selling pressure on the equities market. The sell-off in U.S. equities accelerated Monday with the S&P 500 dropping another 2.7% and the Nasdaq 100 losing 3.8%, its worst day since 2022. According to CoinGlass data, the cryptocurrency market has seen $957 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Without a crypto-specific catalyst, macro concerns are likely to continue weighing on cryptocurrency prices in the near term.

    SHIB to add extra zero?

    Shiba Inu was not immune to the bearish trend, falling for four straight days since March 7. Shiba Inu surged to highs of $0.000013 before falling to lows of $0.00001142 on March 10, extending its downtrend.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 8.15% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000117 after touching intraday lows of $0.00001082.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Comeback? SHIB Price Spikes After Hitting Key Level
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 15:51
    Shiba Inu Comeback? SHIB Price Spikes After Hitting Key Level
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The recent price sell-off suggests that SHIB may be on the verge of adding an extra zero to its price tag, especially if it dips below the $0.00001 level. However, this speculation might not be so, as the last time SHIB traded with five zeros in its price tag was in February 2024. This is as bulls have always rallied to keep SHIB from adding an extra zero to its price, with previous attempts foiled.

    Technical analysis reveals that the lower support near $0.0000108 saved SHIB's price from adding an extra zero to its price tag in August 2024, highlighting its significance and the necessity for SHIB to maintain this price support.

    On the other hand, failure to hold the current support may push the price toward $0.000099, causing SHIB to add an extra zero to its price tag.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 13:48
    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial Reason Why 'America Should Buy Bitcoin'
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 13:02
    Shiba Inu: Key Support Lost, Two Paths for SHIB Price Now
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial Reason Why 'America Should Buy Bitcoin'
    SHIB Price at Risk of Extra Zero Amid Worsening Market Sell-off
    Shiba Inu: Key Support Lost, Two Paths for SHIB Price Now
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD