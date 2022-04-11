Сere Network Shares Details of its "Gasless" Integrations with Biconomy

First-ever decentralized data cloud platform (DDC) by Cere is set to streamline blockchain transactions of Biconomy

Cere Network's unique decentralized cloud architecture will supercharge Biconomy's infrastructure to advance trading in the non-fungible token segment.

Cere Network partners with Biconomy, teases gasless transaction activation

According to the official announcement shared by Cere Network and Biconomy, the two teams have entered into a long-term strategic partnership.

Technically, the new integration will allow Biconomy users to perform novel types of transactions with no gas fees: zero-balance accounts will be able to transact with any third party capable of covering the transaction fee.

With this technology enabled, decentralized applications will be able to easily onboard new users even among no-coiners and crypto newbies.

Kenzi Wang, Cere co-founder, stressed that he is excited to welcome Biconomy as the latest member of the Cere ecosystem as Cere DaVinci and Cere Mainnet are now seamlessly integrated with Biconomy's transactions instruments:

We look forward to integrating Biconomy in the Cere Ecosystem as we approach the next major milestone of our 2022 roadmap. Competitive fees are essential for achieving adoption, and we look forward to seeing how this partnership and integration will further improve the functionalities of the Cere Decentralized Data Cloud.

In particular, the new integration will be crucial for the segment of non-fungible tokens: Cere's platform leverages both Substrate and EVM, therefore being interoperable with both Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT).

On the road to multi-chain future in Web3

Aniket Jinda, Biconomy founder, added that integration with Cere Network will bring his service closer to reaching cross-chain interoperability with major ecosystems:

To make decentralization truly accessible, transactions need to be both seamless and secure. Our partnership with Cere Network is an important milestone in our development of a multi-chain ecosystem.

Mexa, Forward and Hyphen, the main Biconomy services, will also be integrated with Cere's mainnet once it goes live in Q2, 2022.

As covered by U.Today previously, in March 2022, Cere integrated with Boba Network, an L2 platform that advances Ethereum's scalability.