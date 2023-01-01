Satoshi Nakamoto: Here Are Top News Related to Mysterious BTC Creator from 2022

The true identity of enigmatic Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto continues to raise speculations among the crypto community. Take a look at the most intriguing pieces of news presented to you by U.Today in 2022; perhaps they will shed some light onto this mystery.

Did Satoshi Nakamoto meet with SEC five years ago?

Back in September , Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett obtained a copy of the public calendar of Bill Hinman, former director of the SEC. Judging from the calendar's contents, on Aug. 23, 2017 Hinman had a meeting with venture capitalist Tim Draper, Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto and SEC official Valerie Szczepanik. It would appear that Draper and both SEC representatives found out who Satoshi really is, but three days later, Draper tweeted that he was targeted by a “convincing” Satoshi impostor, complaining that the latter wasted a lot of his time.

Ripple CTO says he could have been part of "Satoshi"

While writing a thread on Craig Wright’s lawsuit, Ripple CTO David Schwartz commented that he could have been a part of “Satoshi” — a group of people who created Bitcoin. Back in 2020, he stated that given the difficulty and skill-demand of Bitcoin creation, it might have required the participation of a group of people, not just one individual. Schwartz believes that he could accomplish almost everything Satoshi did. Unfortunately, stated the Ripple CTO , he did not find out about the world's largest cryptocurrency until 2011.

Legal battles of self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright: one defeat and one Pyrrhic win

On March 25, 2022, Craig Wright’s controversial lawsuit stemming from 2020 finally came to an end , and not in his favor. The High Court of Justice rejected the lawsuit in which Wright claimed that the private keys to his wallet holding 80,000 BTC were stolen by hackers and, thus, Bitcoin developers must grant him access to the said wallet as they owe him fiduciary duties. However, Judge Falk ruled that self-proclaimed Satoshi has no legal ground to sue core BTC devs.

However, the 2019 lawsuit against podcaster Peter McCormack ended up being a “win”: Craig Wright was given £1 in damages. The legal battle started after McCormack called the self-proclaimed Satoshi a fraud, which Wright considered defamation. Interestingly, Wright was suing for $122,000, but Judge Chamberlain only awarded nominal damages after it turned out that key parts of Wright’s evidence were false, such as being uninvited from academic conferences because of McCormack.

Satoshi’s identity might have been revealed by Martin Shkreli

Two weeks ago, on Dec. 13, biotech entrepreneur Martin Shkreli shared a Substack post, in which he stated that he might have discovered the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto. Shkreli alleges that Paul Le Roux, a former programmer and former criminal cartel boss, has been hiding behind the mask of the Bitcoin creator all this time. To prove his point, Shkreli provided a decryption of the transaction signature of the very first transfer sent to late Bitcoin pioneer Hal Finney. The decryption reads: “This Transaction was made by Paul Leroux to Hal Finney on January 12, 2009 #bitcoin.” However, two Bitcoin core devs, Peter Wuille and Greg Maxwell, expressed skepticism about Shkreli’s revelation.

Elon Musk shares mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto tweet

Some news has to be taken with a pinch of humor (especially that concerning Elon Musk’s tweets), and the following piece of news is one of them. In a Twitter post from March 9, the Tesla CEO shared a meme related to the origin of Satoshi Nakamoto’s name. If we combine the names of the largest Asian companies and corporations (Samsung, Toshiba, Nakamichi and Motorola), the name “Satoshi Nakamoto” can be formed. Some users suggested that the meme is a hint that Satoshi's background is a Korean and American mix, while others assumed that the post is ironic and contains no hidden message.

Charles Hoskinson responds to question about his “claiming to be Satoshi”