Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Strategy's Saylor Defines Bitcoin in Just Two Words

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 14:32
    Strategy's Saylor defines Bitcoin in two words following major $2.5 billion buy
    Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Defines Bitcoin in Just Two Words
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    "Digital Energy." That was Michael Saylor’s entire post, and it arrived less than 24 hours after his company moved over $2.5 billion into Bitcoin. Strategy had just completed a massive preferred stock offering - STRC Series A - pulling in $2.521 billion, all of which was immediately converted into 21,021 BTC at an average cost of $117,256 per coin. 

    Advertisement

    It was not a discount buy. The market is still trading well below that figure, yet Strategy added to its pile without blinking, pushing its total holdings beyond 600,000 BTC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 15:17
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dip With Famous Nike Founder's Quote
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Strategy's Saylor Defines Bitcoin in Just Two Words
    Ethereum Most Important Macro Trade for Next Decade: Tom Lee
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Iconic Statement Rings Through Decades, Community Still Stunned
    Coinbase to Introduce New XRP and SOL Products

    The post did not mention the purchase, did not reference markets and did not explain what “digital energy” even means - and that might have been the point. 

    Advertisement

    Interestingly, at the same time, Ethereum has been strengthening its own position with the "digital oil" moniker

    Such a label is gaining traction again as shorthand for its function in powering smart contracts, stablecoins and decentralized systems that now resemble actual infrastructure more than speculative hype.

    Bitcoin vs. Ethereum

    With Ethereum pulling the proverbial blanket closer to its side of the bed, reframing itself as essential fuel rather than speculative tech, Saylor’s post feels less like a coincidence and more like a soft counter. By reasserting Bitcoin as "digital energy," he is probably trying to establish its role as the foundational economic layer — the static force behind the motion and the stored power that underpins the general system.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 12:53
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    The contrast is becoming clearer by the week. Ethereum is embracing its utility and programmable future, while Bitcoin, through Saylor, is focusing on permanence and substance. 

    One is evolving into a platform; the other is holding its ground as a base layer. While the market may flip between narratives, Saylor does not. He has made his bet — and he keeps doubling down.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Strategy News #MicroStrategy News #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 13:23
    Max Pain Zone Locks XRP in $30 Million Trap
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 13:22
    367% SHIB Spike Emerges As 631,404,719 SHIB Disappear in Smoke
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M as Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
    Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment from Draper Associates and Draper Dragon to Pioneer Native dApp Infrastructure on Bitcoin
    Falcon Finance Secures $10 Million Initial Investment from World Liberty Financial to Advance Cross-Platform Stablecoin Development
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Strategy's Saylor Defines Bitcoin in Just Two Words
    Max Pain Zone Locks XRP in $30 Million Trap
    367% SHIB Spike Emerges As 631,404,719 SHIB Disappear in Smoke
    Show all