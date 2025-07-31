Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Warns: ‘It Will Happen With Or Without You’

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 12:58
    Binance founder issues crucial warning to global crypto community
    Changpeng Zhao, better known to the vast crypto community as CZ, a cofounder of the Binance exchange and its former chief executive officer, has taken to his X account to share his wisdom with his millions of followers and give them an important warning.

    CZ of Binance warns crypto holders, devs and entrepreneurs

    Changpeng Zhao has urged the crypto community to welcome changes since doing otherwise slows down any progress. Life is changing anyway, he reminded the audience, sending them a message filled with ancient Eastern philosophy — that there is no way to avoid changes. But it is better to ride that wave than be crushed by it: “Embrace change. It will happen with or without you, but better with.”

    The emergence of Bitcoin, blockchain and the whole crypto space is a result of changes, too, CZ seems to hint in his tweet.

    CZ has been sharing his practical experience with the community quite actively as of late. Earlier this week, he shared important advice with crypto devs and entrepreneurs who intend to raise funds to support their projects from venture investors.

    CZ urged developers to focus on the product itself, not on its design. A great product speaks for itself, he believes. Besides, he recommended making concise and easy-to-understand presentations, reducing all the complex data to “ball points and bar charts.”

