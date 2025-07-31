Binance's CZ Warns: ‘It Will Happen With Or Without You’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, better known to the vast crypto community as CZ, a cofounder of the Binance exchange and its former chief executive officer, has taken to his X account to share his wisdom with his millions of followers and give them an important warning.

CZ of Binance warns crypto holders, devs and entrepreneurs

Changpeng Zhao has urged the crypto community to welcome changes since doing otherwise slows down any progress. Life is changing anyway, he reminded the audience, sending them a message filled with ancient Eastern philosophy — that there is no way to avoid changes. But it is better to ride that wave than be crushed by it: “Embrace change. It will happen with or without you, but better with.”

The emergence of Bitcoin, blockchain and the whole crypto space is a result of changes, too, CZ seems to hint in his tweet.

CZ has been sharing his practical experience with the community quite actively as of late. Earlier this week, he shared important advice with crypto devs and entrepreneurs who intend to raise funds to support their projects from venture investors.

CZ urged developers to focus on the product itself, not on its design. A great product speaks for itself, he believes. Besides, he recommended making concise and easy-to-understand presentations, reducing all the complex data to “ball points and bar charts.”

How wealthy is CZ now, after BNB's new ATH?

In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano (“Pomp”), CZ faced a question regarding the size of his wealth. Without naming any particular sums, Zhao reminded the podcast’s audience that he sold his house in 2014 and bought Bitcoin to start his career in crypto.

As for wealth, CZ said that money is no longer a limited resource now, unlike time and energy. He stated that he has enough funds to start a new project that he finds interesting or that will help people. Right now, CZ is building nonprofit platform Giggle Academy to give free lessons in English, math and blockchain to children from underprivileged families and poor countries, who cannot afford to pay for education.

On Monday, Binance Coin (BNB) surged to a new all-time high of $859, taking CZ’s net worth to a new level of roughly $119 billion.