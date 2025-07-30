XRP Price Prediction for July 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is under sellers' influence today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has dropped by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is going down after breaking the support of $3.0932.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the correction is likely to continue to the $3 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price is approaching the support of $2.9873. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.80 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is far from key levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $3. If bulls lose it, the decline may continue to the $2.60-$2.80 range.

XRP is trading at $3.04 at press time.