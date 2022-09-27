Did Satoshi Nakamoto Meet with SEC Five Years Ago?

Tue, 09/27/2022 - 20:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A sensationalist tweet posted by a Fox Business journalist has ignited plenty of speculation on Twitter
Did Satoshi Nakamoto Meet with SEC Five Years Ago?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett suggests that the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and famous venture capitalist Tim Draper know the real identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Terrett made this sensational assumption after obtaining a copy of former Director Bill Hinman's public calendar. It includes a meeting with Satoshi and Draper organized by SEC official Valerie Szczepanik.

However, it should be noted that the meeting, which took place on Aug. 23, 2017, wasn’t a secret. On Aug. 26, 2017, Draper complained about getting targeted by a “convincing” Satoshi impostor who wasted a lot of his time.

Shortly after that, The Verge reported some details about the meeting. Draper and the fake Satoshi were apparently discussing a new initial coin offering (ICO). The impostor was focused on convincing potential investors that he actually founded the original cryptocurrency.    

Related
Cardano (ADA) Gets Listed by Swiss Crypto Asset Management Service

The con artist told The Verge that one of the SEC commissioners allegedly attempted to speak with him in Japanese.        

Back then, the agency declined to comment on the report, but the recently published schedule appears to confirm that discussions with Faketoshi did take place. However, it remains unclear whether the SEC’s officials realized that they were talking to a scammer. The emails that were reviewed by The Verge didn’t show that regulators actually took his claims at face value.

There is no shortage of scam artists who claim to be Satoshi, but it should be noted that the real identity of the Bitcoin creator remains unknown.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Gets Listed by Swiss Crypto Asset Management Service
09/27/2022 - 18:37
Cardano (ADA) Gets Listed by Swiss Crypto Asset Management Service
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges 5% in Minutes. Here's Why
09/27/2022 - 17:11
Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges 5% in Minutes. Here's Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image LUNC Surges 25%, Shiba Eternity’s High Rating Raises Questions, Terra’s Do Kwon Reacts to Interpol’s Red Notice: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/27/2022 - 16:03
LUNC Surges 25%, Shiba Eternity’s High Rating Raises Questions, Terra’s Do Kwon Reacts to Interpol’s Red Notice: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina