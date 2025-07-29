Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for July 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 14:43
    Can traders expect bounce back from #SHIB shortly?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 29
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most coins from the top 10 list are going down today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by 3.79% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, one can expect a test of the $0.000013 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is also more bearish than bullish. If the breakout of the $0.00001282 support happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000012-$0.00001250 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $0.00001028 and the resistance of $0.00001234. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 15:39
    XRP Price Prediction for July 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the breakout of the interim level of $0.000013 happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $0.0000110-$0.000012 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001332 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jul 29, 2025 - 14:39
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 14:33
    Stellar (XLM) Price to $0.50? Golden Cross Switch Teases Next Price Target
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Queens Park Rangers and TokenFi Announces New Partnership
    Shinkai Launches v1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live with USDC & Coinbase x402
    Mento Selects Wormhole as its Official Interoperability Provider to Power Multichain FX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for July 29
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 29
    Stellar (XLM) Price to $0.50? Golden Cross Switch Teases Next Price Target
    Show all