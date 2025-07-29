SHIB Price Prediction for July 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins from the top 10 list are going down today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 3.79% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, one can expect a test of the $0.000013 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is also more bearish than bullish. If the breakout of the $0.00001282 support happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000012-$0.00001250 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $0.00001028 and the resistance of $0.00001234.

However, if the breakout of the interim level of $0.000013 happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $0.0000110-$0.000012 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001332 at press time.