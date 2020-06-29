Ripple CTO David Schwartz Insists That He’s Not Satoshi Nakamoto

Mon, 06/29/2020 - 05:55
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz explains why he’s been slowly selling out his Bitcoin while denying his involvement in its creation
Ripple CTO David Schwartz was picked as the latest Satoshi Nakamoto candidate by Crypto Twitter, but he swiftly responded that it wasn’t the case.

In fact, Schwartz is certain that ‘a small group of people’ created Bitcoin, not one individual, given how skill-demanding and arduous the process was. 

image by @JoelKatz 

The biggest guessing game 

Schwartz admits that it could be plausible to assume that he could be one of the people involved in the creation of Bitcoin.

However, the Ripple executive confesses that he only found out about the world's first cryptocurrency back in 2011.

While Schwartz remains bullish on Bitcoin, claiming that governments wouldn’t be able to push its price down by banning it, he has been slowly selling out his stash for years due to ‘the level of risk’ associated with it.

image by @JoelKatz

Back says he’s not Satoshi

Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, claims that it would be better for Bitcoin, a decentralized digital commodity, if its mysterious creator remained anonymous, pushing the ‘we are all Satoshi’ narrative.

As reported by U.Today, the Blockstream CEO himself had to deny that he was Satoshi after a viral video posted by YouTuber ‘Barely Sociable’ attempted to expose him as the man who started it all.

The documentary pointed out how early similar their writing and coding was among many other things.  

Alex Dovbnya

