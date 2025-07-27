Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, and It's Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After a crazy July run that almost hit $3.70, XRP isn't done yet — at least, not according to the chart. The price has cooled off just enough to reset the engine, and the daily Bollinger Bands now paint a picture that leans more toward continuation than collapse.

Advertisement

XRP is currently trading at around $3.17, which is right in the middle of the range. This suggests that it's not just drifting around randomly, but actually reloading.

That middle line, close to the 20-day moving average, often acts like a heartbeat for trends: When price stays above it after a strong rally, it usually means that the path of least resistance is still upward. What's interesting here is that the upper band hasn't rolled over — instead, it has expanded all the way up to $3.79, which could mean a new challenge at the top.

Advertisement

Taking a step back, XRP's price structure has shifted from being choppy to being more directional. The breakout above $2.30 led to a wave of inflows, and even though there were a few sharp dips, the market didn't reject the move — it just absorbed it.

Now, the RSI has cooled off from nosebleed levels above 88 to a more breathable 61, which means the token isn't overbought anymore, but the uptrend hasn't been derailed either.

XRP price: Scenarios

If XRP can stay above the $3.05-$3.10 range in the coming days, it'll probably move toward the upper volatility band. It's not just about getting back to the top of the local charts, it's about breaking through the ceiling that's held XRP back for years.

With things becoming more unpredictable and key levels holding steady, this trend isn't giving up. It's just getting ready to make its next move. If it hits $3.79 or more, the next few candles might be the most important ones yet.