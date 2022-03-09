Elon Musk Shares Mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto Tweet

News
Wed, 03/09/2022 - 10:19
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Elon Musk shares a meme about the potential creator of Bitcoin
Elon Musk Shares Mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto Tweet
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk has shared a relatively old Satoshi-related meme about his or her name formation being tied to the largest Asian companies and corporations, like Samsung, Toshiba, Nakamichi and Motorola.

By combining parts of those companies, users can form the name "Satoshi." It is not yet clear what Musk's intention was in sharing the meme, but some users assumed that he is hinting at Satoshi's background, suggesting that he is not Japanese but a Korean and American mix.

But most users still believe that the post is ironic and does not contain any hidden message behind it.

ToSHIBA meme appears

Some crypto community members also noticed that part of the Toshiba company's name contains "SHIB" in it and immediately pointed that out. However, Toshiba has no ties to the famous memecurency that gained around 1,000% during the bullrun on the cryptocurrency market.

Related
Cardano DEX Goes Live on Mainnet

Others created their own versions of the meme and recreated Elon Musk's name from the names of brands like CoComelon, Mars, Musketeers and others.

#Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP Lawsuit: Ripple's Upcoming Court Decisions Might Be Revealed as Soon as End of March, Says John Deaton
03/09/2022 - 12:26
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple's Upcoming Court Decisions Might Be Revealed as Soon as End of March, Says John Deaton
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ancient Bitcoin Wallets on Rise and May Cause Price Spike: Report
03/09/2022 - 12:10
Ancient Bitcoin Wallets on Rise and May Cause Price Spike: Report
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image The Meteoric Metaverse with Enjin Coin (ENJ), FIREPIN Token (FRPN), and Axie Infinity (AXS)
03/09/2022 - 11:41
The Meteoric Metaverse with Enjin Coin (ENJ), FIREPIN Token (FRPN), and Axie Infinity (AXS)
Guest AuthorGuest Author